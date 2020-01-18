Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

With barely a month in between Christmas and the Lunar New Year (gasp), there's tons to do post-holiday season.

Here's your checklist of spring cleaning must-do's to get your home ready for the Year of the Rat!

GIVE YOUR FLOOR A GOOD SCRUBDOWN

Not literally, of course - but a thorough, gentle cleaning won't hurt. Start off with sweeping or vacuuming the entire place, then mop the floor with a mixture of warm water, a gentle cleaning solution, and a splash of vinegar.

During the mopping process, avoid getting the floor too wet as water can warp your laminate tiles or hardwood - make sure you wring the mop as much as possible in between.

Use this opportunity to wipe down the skirting as well.

MAKE THOSE MIRRORS AND WINDOWS SHINE

Using just water alone to clean glass may result in streaks. Instead, make your own inexpensive cleaning solution by mixing equal parts vinegar and warm water in a spray bottle, then giving it a good shake.

Spray this solution onto glass and wipe with a cloth - be careful not to let it drip onto the frames as the vinegar may discolour wood and iron.

GET RID OF ANY POTENTIAL PEST-BREEDING GROUNDS

Nobody likes cockroaches and lizards!

Avoid being an unwitting host for these unwelcome visitors by clearing out any potential breeding grounds - this includes piles of old newspapers and cardboard, and any untouched containers in the store room.

If you spot any cracks where pests might get in, seal them up with caulk or sealants (available at all hardware stores). Spritz corners with a mixture of water and tea tree oil, as the scent deters pests.

CLEAN YOUR SOFA AND CUSHIONS