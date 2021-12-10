Your ultimate guide to osteopathy for postpartum recovery

A non-invasive form of therapy that is drug-free, osteopathy focuses on improving the body’s overall nervous, circulatory and lymphatic systems by strengthening and manipulating the musculoskeletal framework. This involves the application of different techniques when stretching, massaging or manipulating the body’s spinal region and soft tissue. But how does it benefit new mums?

For starters, postnatal osteopathic treatments may help manage tensions and strains in the pelvis, upper and lower back. In some cases, engaging an osteopath during pregnancy may also help ease the discomfort of childbirth and improve postnatal recovery.

“Your osteopath can help ease discomfort and help the body’s own healing mechanism by maximising the body’s ability to adjust to these changes as efficiently as possible.

''On top of this, an osteopath can also help with prevention of aches and pains by giving exercises and advice to help accommodate for new postures and habits, such as De Quervain’s tenosynovitis (inflammation of thumb tendon) from holding and carrying your baby for long hours,” says Lorene Dawance, an osteopath with Edge Healthcare.

So what can we expect during an osteopathy session? According to Lorene, patients will undergo a thorough biomechanical assessment that looks at posture and movement and compensatory patterns.

“Once we have an idea of what is going on, we start treatment which may include techniques such as mobilisations, soft tissue massage, lymphatic drainage, stretching, and joint manipulations. Your osteopath will also give you advice on exercises, stretches and other information such as ideal feeding positions, pillows to use or preferred carriers that will provide physical support.”

If you’re thinking of including osteopathic treatments in your postpartum recovery plan, then bookmark these six clinics located mainly in central Singapore.

Edge Healthcare

Besides physiotherapy, Edge Healthcare also provides pre and postnatal osteopathy treatments that target pelvic girdle pain, lower back pain and bloating, by helping to improve the movement of muscles, organs and joints in specific areas.

Visit their website

137 Telok Ayer Street #01-01A, Singapore 068602; 14 Robinson Road #01-00 Singapore 048545; 583 Orchard Road, #11-01, The Forum, Singapore 238884

The Osteopathic Centre

Pre and postnatal support at The Osteopathic Centre includes therapy for a wide range of conditions such as sciatica (​​pain radiating along the path of the sciatic nerve), strain from breastfeeding, pelvic pain, ligamentous laxity (loose ligaments), and more.

Visit their website

1 Collyer Quay, #06-05 The Arcade (Office Tower), Singapore 049317; 491 River Valley Road, #11-02 Valley Point Office Tower, Singapore 248371; 20 Siglap Drive, #01-02 Bowmont Centre, Singapore 456192

City Osteopathy and Physiotherapy

Postnatal rehabilitation at this practice, which offers both osteopathy and physiotherapy treatments, aims to condition one’s body to a pre-pregnancy level of function. Prenatal osteopathic treatments feature techniques ranging from pressure point release to cranial osteopathy.

Visit their website

80 Robinson Road #17-03, Singapore 068898; 1 Fifth Avenue #03-02 Guthrie House, Singapore 268802; Sinaran Drive #06-15 Novena Specialist Centre, Singapore 307470

Orchard Health Clinic

Orchard Health Clinic’s pre and postnatal osteopathy treatments are based on the latest medical research, techniques and technology. Postural change, pelvic pain, sciatica, nausea, strain from breastfeeding, water retention and tension headaches are some examples of the conditions that are treated here.

Visit their website

230 Orchard Road, Faber House #04-232, Singapore 238854

Osteopathy Health Care

This osteopathy chain was started by Dr Shruti Seth, a physiotherapist who has a Masters Degree in Osteopathy and has been specialising in musculoskeletal cases, cranio-sacral therapy and pregnancy care since 2015.

Treatments here cover sciatic pain (irritation, inflammation, pinching or compression of a nerve in the lower back), symphysis pubis pain and ligament pain in pelvic joints – pre and postnatal issues that are commonly faced by women.

Visit their website

79 Anson Rd, #21-01, Singapore 079906; 27A Loewen Road, 30B/C, Singapore 248839; 4 Countryside Link, Singapore 789927

Back in Health

Principal osteopath and Aikido enthusiast Dr Jon Marshall, who boasts a multidisciplinary expertise in osteopathy, acupuncture, dry needling and cupping, has been specialising in osteopathy services since opening his first clinic in Melbourne in 2009. He helps patients with pre- or postnatal related pain through preventative or rehabilitative treatment of the spinal and pelvic regions.

Visit their website

144 Robinson Road, #10-02 Robinson Square, Singapore 068908; 217 East Coast Road, #05-02 Tides Building, Singapore 428915

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.