Your ultimate guide to solo travel in the Philippines: Tips, destinations and itinerary

Why choose the Philippines for solo travel?

If you're looking for a tropical island getaway surrounded by stunning sandy beaches and glistening ocean waters, the Philippines is definitely on top of the list and the perfect paradise escape!

Hospitality culture and historical sites

As a nation with a colonial history, Filipinos pride themselves on a unique combination of people that, despite being a well-blended melting pot of origins, are bound by friendly and hospitable qualities. Last year, the Philippines ranked third in the categories of welcoming culture and local friendliness.

You can get to know the Philippines and its people better by revisiting history through its famous museums, one of which is the Ayala Museum.

Located in the central business district of Makati city, the four-floor museum holds historical secrets for you to discover and unique artifacts to see, varying from history, culture and arts, and even authentic gold.

Natural wonders

As a tropical archipelago of 7,640 islands, the Philippines holds distinct natural wonders that a solo traveller cannot miss. The beautiful terrains and the majestic aesthetics of the natural landscapes make for a truly unforgettable experience.

Banaue Rice Terraces

A recognised Unesco Heritage site, the Ifugao Banaue Rice Terraces is a sight to behold. Dating to more than 2,000 years, the ancient people of Cordillera in the northern part of the Philippines crafted and molded the terraces, piece by piece, in a land covering four municipalities.

Chocolate Hills

Located 55 kilometers away from the main city, the Chocolate Hills in Bohol is a famous attraction frequented by tourists. The grassy hills and their natural compositions of limestone, shale, and sandstone turn chocolate brown during the dry season-hence the name.

During your solo travel, you can enjoy a relaxing stay high above the hills, which holds a hostel, swimming pool, and an observation deck for you to get a clear sight of the mesmerizing views.

Unique experiences

Adventure and enjoyable experiences will complete a memorable solo travel to the Philippines! If you're already in Bohol, why not try out the famous Filipino dishes and treat yourself to an exceptional feast while floating on water?

The Loboc River Cruise is a scenic tour through the Loboc River, where you can dine and meet locals as you're transported on a serene journey.

But if you're craving adrenaline rush-filled fun, head off to Malapascua Island, one of the most popular global destinations where you can swim with thresher sharks while being surrounded by vibrant colors of corals and lively sea creatures!

How to plan your solo travel to the Philippines

Visa and travel requirements

The Philippines offers visa-free entry and visa-upon-arrival services to many countries wishing to visit. Before booking your flights and crafting your itinerary, check if your passport falls within services. If not, you can apply for a tourist visa or a Philippine e-visa.

When packing for your trip, ensure that your passport is valid and that your travel documents are complete and accurate.

Print out your proof of accommodations and your travel itinerary, and have your departure and return tickets on hand to show at the time of immigration. Don't forget to secure an eTravel pass at least 72 hours before your departure flight.

Budgeting and transportation options

Sticking to a budget for your solo travel in the Philippines would depend on your destination and transportation preferences. Commuting through the LRT (Light Rail Transit) and the MRT (Metro Rail Transit) will be more convenient at a lesser cost.

As transit systems use contactless payments for fares, you can purchase a BEEP card for PHP 30 (S$0.70) or opt for a single journey ticket card ranging from PHP 13 to PHP 35, depending on your destination stop.

There are tons of accommodation options to choose from that will suit your taste and budget. You can rent an Airbnb, costing around PHP 1000, or book a hotel, beginning at a price of PHP 2000.

Please note that prices are subject to change based on various factors.

Top destinations for solo travellers in the Philippines

Bustling cities

History is found within eccentric locations. As such, the long, winding anciency of the nation, its culture and its people can be found in the hustle and bustle amidst the cheerful crowd in the popular cities in the Philippines.

Manila

As the capital city of the Philippines, Manila is a top tourist destination that blends history and culture in an urban and modern type of living that caters to all travellers, regardless of gender, age, or race. You can book budget-friendly hotels in Manila to experience the heart of the city.

Located in the historic "Walled City," Intramuros is set in the Spanish colonial period in the history of the Republic of the Philippines.

The oldest district displays authenticity as it holds ancient artifacts as well as is engraved in the architecture of the houses and buildings in the area. You can ride a "kalesa" or a horse carriage to go around the city, or you can choose to walk on the cobblestone streets.

Cebu

If you're a solo traveller seeking to enjoy the cultural festivities with the locals, be sure to visit Cebu City, another top tourist destination in the Philippines. In January, the Sinulog festival is held, where you can immerse yourself in a sensational experience of colorful parades with an electrified crowd of locals and tourists alike.

When you travel to Cebu, we suggest that you book a flight landing at the Mactan Cebu airport, a renowned airport in the Philippines recognised by the World Architecture Festival.

Dazzling islands

The archipelago's pristine white sand beaches, crystal blue waters, and towering cliffs offer a wide range of activities across expansive breathtaking views that will make you want to capture every moment on your solo travel to the Philippines.

Palawan

A distinct popular attraction in Palawan and a Unesco World Heritage site is the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park.

Tagged as one of the seven wonders of nature in 2011, Going on an underground river tour, you will see exquisite rock formations and discover the secrets hidden within the dark depths of the cave, where you will witness the magic embedded in stones and crystals. Visiting such an esteemed wonder of nature will surely enrich your solo travel experience!

Boracay

A true iconic island getaway in the Philippines is none other than the Boracay Islands, where complete relaxation meets an exciting twist.

Although Boracay is known for its refined sandy shores that stretch off to clear cerulean seas, various island activities await, such as floating and kayaking on a banana boat ride, sinking into the ocean for snorkeling, or even a soaring adventure to the skies with Parasailing!

Make sure to book your hotels in Boracay in advance to avoid any kind of inconvenience.

What is an itinerary for solo travel in the Philippines like?

Here's a sample itinerary for a 6-day solo travel trip to Manila:

Day 1: Arrival in Manila

Upon landing at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, start your trip by booking a Grab car directly through the application to avoid unnecessary costs.

Although there's an option to commute from the airport to your accommodation by bus, it is less convenient due to crowds and additional transport needs such as Jeepneys or tricycles-depending on your location.

To begin your adventure in Manila, first take a Jeep (PHP 13) to Ermita, Manila, and make a stop at Rizal Park, where the famous statue of the Philippine national hero stands as one of the country's most iconic landmarks.

As you stroll around, walk towards Manila Bay, where you can have the most picturesque view of the sunset. Afterward, you can try street foods and sizzling grills and dine at various restaurants nearby.

Day 2: Immerse in the Philippine culture

One of the best ways to immerse yourself in the Philippine culture is through a day trip to Intramuros, Manila. The 'Walled City' is a preserved historical depiction of the Spanish era during the colonial period in the Philippines.

You can embark on a journey around Intramuros and discover the hidden secrets on your own by riding pedicabs, which range from PHP 20 - to PHP 400- depending on your location and travel time. Kalesas or horse carriages are also available for tourists and solo travellers, costing PHP 1000 per hour.

Of course, there's an option to travel by foot and take a stroll on the cobblestone streets by yourself. But, if you're a solo traveller seeking to meet other curious travellers and want to travel through the history of the Philippines from an expert local, then you can opt for an accredited tour.

Day 3: Discover Manila's highlights

While you're in Manila, go on a shopping spree at SM Mall of Asia, the largest shopping mall in the country. The mall features popular and underrated local and international brands, collectibles such as the Japanese Gashapon, various dining options that you can try and more!

Afterward, check out the Dessert Museum, featuring eight interactive, flavorful rooms filled with all the delectable sweets and treats for you to try. These include the dairy doll house, cake courtyard, and the room of ten thousand marshmallows! Tickets can be purchased online for PHP 699.

Day 4: Fly to Boracay

Solo travel to the Philippines is not limited to its capital. Book a flight to Boracay and begin your deserved island getaway! Arrive at the Caticlan airport, formally known as the Godofredo P. Ramos Airport and proceed to your transfer transport.

From there, you will ride an e-tricycle (PHP 150) for an estimated travel time of 15 minutes (buses are also available upon booking but at a high cost of PHP 750) to reach the ferry port, where you will board to reach Boracay island.

The ferry ride will take approximately 10 to 15 minutes, and upon arrival, you will be greeted by the assistance provided by your accommodation or hotel. Please note that you must make accommodation reservations before your trip and bring proof of such; otherwise, you will not be granted access to the island.

Upon settling into your accommodation, make your way to D'Mall, located in station 2, where you can shop for local delicacies and handmade goods and try the famous Filipino dishes.

Day 5: Explore Boracay under the sun

Complete your solo travel to the Philippines with a day of jampacked activities and swimming and splashing under the bright sun. Visiting Puka beach is a must, with its fine white sand adorned with Puka shells, along with the view of the vast ocean.

Given that this is only one of the many dazzling beaches on the island, you can go on an island hopping tour where thrilling experiences such as cliff diving and Paraw Sailing await you.

Tips for exploring the Philippines as a solo traveller

Language barriers and useful phrases

As most Filipinos are well-versed in English, language barriers are not a main concern. However, knowing a few useful phrases would be helpful in your solo travel.

Magandang Umaga/Hapon/Gabi- Good morning/afternoon/evening.

Salamat- Thank you

Magkano ito?- How much is this?

Kamusta ka?- How are you?

Filipinos highly value respect, especially among elders. Although it is not required, using the words "po" and "opo" are appreciated by locals. (i.e. Magkano po ito? Salamat po!)

Transportation

The Philippines' traffic situation can be really heavy, so it is recommended that you leave early and set a time in your schedule or itinerary for travel time. Travel time can get worse during rush hours, ranging from 30 minutes to 2 hours-especially during the holidays. In such cases, we recommend you travel through the MRT or LRT.

When is the best time to go on a solo travel to the Philippines?

The best time to go on a solo travel to the Philippines would vary on your preferred destination:

For main cities around Metro Manila, the best time to travel would be during the holiday season, between September — December. During this time, sparkling Christmas decorations, festive lights, and holiday-themed events are spread all around, truly enriching your solo travel with Christmas cheer.

For your solo island travels, such as Boracay and Palawan, it is recommended to visit from November to May to enjoy the cool breeze during the dry season and to avoid crowds during the peak season.

On the other hand, the best time to go on solo travel to Siargao Island, another famous travel destination, would be from July to November for surfing activities.

This article was first published in Wego.