Your ultimate guide to solo travel in US: Tips, destinations and itinerary

The United States of America is a dream destination for solo travellers. Each city you visit caters to your solitary needs while providing accessibility and enriching experiences through its diverse nature.

Accessibility

The United States caters to all types of travellers, making it easy for solo adventurers to explore. With its extensively designed train system, visitors can explore the inside-outs of major destinations with ease. Amtrak, the US national railway, offers efficient transport and comfy seating at a lower cost.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DDc2EUupLZJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Flights are one of the most sought-after transportation mediums in the US. Major airlines, such as American Airlines and United Airlines, provide swift and convenient travel on a plethora of domestic routes.

If you're on a budget, you can opt for buses for rapid transit within and between cities at a lesser cost than air travel.

Enormity and cultural diversity

The United States of America, which is larger than Australia and half the size of Russia, is composed of 50 states. You could drive for 15 hours straight in states like Alaska, California, and Texas, going 65 mph, and still be in the same state.

The country's enormous size is the precise reason for its cultural diversity. While Americans do share common beliefs, it can feel like the US is an accumulation of distinct nations. It would be amusing for tourists to find that the cultures of two of the largest cities in the US, New York and Los Angeles, are very different.

Cities such as Detroit, Chicago, and San Diego represent contemporary values and the advancement of technology, while cities like Williamsburg, New Orleans, and Boston reflect the country's historical characteristics.

How to plan your solo travel to the US?

Prepping for your solo trip to the US includes obtaining a visa, budgeting, accommodation, and familiarising yourself with the travel options.

Visa and travel requirements

United States offers a Visa Waiver Program (VWP) for more than 40 countries. However, please note that travellers must obtain a valid Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) approval at least 72 hours before their departure to make use of the VWP for a stay of up to 90 days.

If you're not eligible for VWP, you can enter the United States by obtaining a tourist (B-2) visa, provided that you have the appropriate documentation and clear the visa interview. Make sure to check the visa requirements and the process on the official US website.

Moreover, ensuring that you are familiar with the customs policies of the country can avoid unwanted issues. This also applies to the baggage policies of the airline that you've booked.

Budgeting & transportation options

While preparing your budget, acquainting yourself with the food prices is also necessary. Although the States might be an expensive destination for food overall, there are various alternatives for reasonably priced meals.

You might need around US$60 (S$81) to US$100 per day on average. Keep in mind that the US is well-known for its tipping culture, so make sure to plan your food expenses accordingly.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DAl6wvlxglo/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Moreover, as mentioned earlier, train travel is one of the cheapest modes of transport within the country. Purchasing an Amtrak USA Rail Pass might be an economical choice if you're planning to cover a lot of cities.

The pass costs US$499 and offers 10 rides over 30 days to over 500 destinations. If your itinerary includes California, buying the Amtrak California Rail Pass for US$159 is not a bad option.

When it comes to accommodation, the US offers a myriad of choices to pick from. For solo travellers, there are a lot of motels and backpacker hostels that offer quality rooms at a budget-friendly price. These cost between US$42 and 75 euros (S$106) per night in affordable cities like San Diego or Pittsburgh.

In major cities like New York or San Antonio, the accommodations may range between US$121 and US$235 per night.

Top destinations for solo travellers in the US

The United States is a gold mine for solo travellers, with bustling cities on one hand and peaceful historical retreats on the other.

Sprawling cityscapes

Los Angeles

A solo traveller can easily get lost in Los Angeles, a sprawling metropolis in California. Home to the iconic Hollywood sign and many renowned studios, this bustling city is filled to the brim with the glamour of chic name brands and movie set backdrops.

Long Beach and Santa Monica Beach provide sun, sand, and surfing, while Malibu Beach offers peace of mind away from the hecticness of the city.

Chicago

The third largest city in the US, Chicago is home to tons of large skyscrapers, including the Skydeck Chicago, which might give an actual perspective of the city's beauty.

Millennium Park, Chicago Architecture River Cruise, and the Magnificent Mile are popular spots to get engaged with.

Historical journeys

Williamsburg

Taking a historical retreat around Williamsburg and Jamestown in Virginia is an experience that best suits a solo traveller. The grounds of Jamestown — the first permanent English settlement in the New World, the site of the Battle of Yorktown, and the centuries-old streets of the world's largest living history museum in Williamsburg all tell a unique story.

New Orleans

Starting with the French Quarter in New Orleans, it is recommended that the distinct architecture be explored. Constructed in the 1700s, St. Louis Cathedral and Cabildo are notable historical landmarks in the area.

For a more authentic New Orleans experience, Frenchmen Street is a popular spot for locals that features live music, restaurants, nightclubs, and art galleries.

What is an itinerary for solo travel in the US like?

Crafting a solo travel itinerary for the US allows you to explore the country's vibrant cities, cultural landmarks, and scenic landscapes at your own pace.

Here's a seven-day plan filled with iconic experiences and practical travel tips.

Day 1: Arrival in Chicago

After landing at O'Hare International Airport, take the CTA 'L' (elevated) train into downtown Chicago. This is the most convenient means of transport into the city, with the trip taking roughly 45 minutes for around US$5.

Check into a hotel near the Loop, where hotels are available for around US$150 per night. Spend the afternoon exploring Millennium Park and taking a photo at the famous Cloud Gate (The Bean). For dinner, try a deep-dish pizza at Lou Malnati's for US$15.

Day 2: Explore Chicago

Start your day with a visit to the Art Institute of Chicago, which costs US$32 for admission. However, the institute is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Take a walk along the Chicago Riverwalk and enjoy a boat architecture tour for around US$50.

Have lunch at a local food hall, sampling dishes like Chicago-style hot dogs for roughly US$10. End your evening at the Skydeck in Willis Tower, known for its spectacular view from the 103rd floor and glass-floored balconies.

The admission fee is US$30 to US$60, depending on the admission type.

Day 3: Travel to Denver

Fly to Denver, Colorado, with one-way fares ranging from US$80 to US$120. Take a train from the airport to the Union Station Downtown for US$10. Check into a downtown hotel or hostel for around US$100 per night.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DDIOBo1y8eB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Spend your afternoon exploring the Denver Art Museum with an admission fee of US$32 and walking around Larimer Square. Then, have dinner at a local brewery, with meals averaging US$20.

Day 4: Drive to the Rocky Mountain National Park

The next day, rent a car for US$50 per day and drive to Rocky Mountain National Park. Vehicle entry costs US$30, and a standard pass costs US$15 to US$35. Spend the day hiking scenic trails like Emerald Lake or Bear Lake.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DDNkPExt-Oh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Pack a picnic lunch or grab something at Estes Park on your way back. Return to Denver for dinner at a farm-to-table restaurant budgeting US$25 to US$40.

Day 5: Fly to Los Angeles

In order to spend time in Los Angeles, catch a flight with prices ranging from US$95 to US$150. Take a bus to your accommodation at any budget hotel or Airbnb in West Los Angeles for US$120 per night.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DBcVpCwy6uA/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Spend your afternoon exploring the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Griffith Observatory (free entry). For dinner, try authentic Mexican cuisine at Guelaguetza for around US$25.

Day 6: Discover Los Angeles

You can spend your morning at the Getty Center in Los Angeles and enjoy its art collections, gardens, and stunning architecture, all with free admission. Visit the Original Farmers Market, a historical landmark that opened in 1934. Try sampling a plethora of dishes and beverages there.

In the evening, take a Big Blue Bus (US$1.10) to Santa Monica Beach and the iconic Pier. Constructed in 1909, this is the first concrete pier on the West Coast.

Try your hand at fishing at the Santa Monica Pier Bait & Tackle Co. without a need for a fishing license. You can obtain gear, poles, bait, and tips from the locals. After an adventurous day, enjoy a peaceful dinner at an oceanfront restaurant for US$50 to US$70.

Day 7: Departure

Spend your last morning exploring Venice Beach or shopping along Abbot Kinney Boulevard. Grab brunch at a trendy cafe for US$20, US$30 before heading to the airport for your departure.

Tips for navigating the US as a solo traveller

Traveling solo in the US is easier than expected, thanks to the country's well-organised infrastructure and friendly locals. With a few practical tips, you can navigate language barriers, follow the right etiquette, and make the most of your solo adventure.

Language and things to keep in mind

English is the primary language, but major cities often have multilingual communities. Apps like Google Translate can assist when visiting areas with non-English-speaking populations.

It's essential to keep a few key details about the country in mind:

The emergency number in the US is 911.

While driving, make sure to drive on the right side of the street.

The US has six time zones. Plan accordingly and know which time zone your destination is in, especially when booking flights and airport transfers.

Dining and etiquette

Dining solo is widely accepted in the US, with many restaurants offering bar seating. Food trucks and casual eateries provide quick, affordable options, while higher-end establishments often have friendly staff to make your meal enjoyable.

Cafes and casual spots are particularly welcoming, allowing you to enjoy a relaxed meal while people-watching or reading a book.

When dining or engaging in local customs, remember:

Tipping is customary; leave 15-20 per cent of your bill as gratuity.

Refrain from using your phone loudly to maintain a respectful atmosphere.

When is the best time for solo travel to the US?

The best time to visit depends on your destination. Spring and fall offer mild weather and fewer crowds, making them ideal for most regions.

During spring (March to May), cities like Washington, DC, bloom with cherry blossoms, while fall showcases stunning foliage in New England.

Summer is great for national parks, but expect higher prices and more visitors. Winter provides unique experiences, like skiing in Colorado or holiday festivities in New York City.

With a plethora of attractions and a welcoming culture, the United States offers endless opportunities for solo travellers to create unforgettable journeys.

This article was first published in Wego.