No KPI or 8-to-5: Youths are recharging at this Perak 'retirement home'

As more youths experience burnout, one "retirement home" in Perak is offering them a new way to escape the hustle.

They can look forward to resting and "lying flat" (rejection of the culture of hard work) during a month-long stay there, which will cost them RM2,000 (S$630).

The "retirement home", named Gopeng Sanctuary, is the brainchild of a 25-year-old Malaysian man whose parents run a conventional nursing home in Ipoh — a place he thought was "depressing".

Seeing the old and frail in the home made him wonder why people had to wait their whole lives before having the chance to slow down and rest.

This eventually became the inspiration for a retirement-style retreat designed for youths.

"I've seen too many 90s and 00s kids like me who are burnt out before they've even reached 30," the owner said in a TikTok video on Dec 2.

For $630, Gopeng Sanctuary offers a month-long stay in an idyllic location, inclusive of three meals a day.

On 348,000 sq ft compound, guests can interact with animals such as dogs, cats and ducks, and also take part in gardening activities.

"Here, there are no KPIs or 8-to-5s," the owner said. "Here, idleness isn't a sin, but a necessity."

And the concept seems to be a hit with many, as Gopeng Sanctuary announced on Dec 5 that slots for January 2026 are already fully booked.

Despite earlier saying that bookings will be open until next March, the "retirement home" recently announced it will go on hiatus until further notice.

"If the retreat becomes as noisy as a wet market, then it will lose its meaning," the owner explained.

