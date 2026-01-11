Yu sheng, pen cai and festive snacks: Chinese New Year takeaways to try in Singapore 2026

Chinese New Year in Singapore has always been about gathering but not every reunion needs to unfold around a packed restaurant or a fully home-cooked spread. In recent years, takeaway feasts have quietly become part of the rhythm of the season, offering a way to mark the occasion with intention and ease.

For Chinese New Year (CNY) Takeaways in 2026, we've curated a considered mix of restaurants and caterers whose offerings travel well, hold meaning, and suit everything from intimate family meals to extended celebrations spread across several days.

From thoughtfully prepared yu sheng and slow-braised centrepieces to festive sweets designed for gifting and grazing, these takeaways reflect how the city now celebrates: familiar, flexible, and rooted in shared moments rather than spectacle.

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant, Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

320 Orchard Road, Singapore 238865

Wan Hao Chinese Restaurant's Lunar New Year takeaways are rooted in Cantonese tradition, but executed with a steady hand.

For 2026, the spotlight remains on its Golden Nian Gao Tarts (eight pieces at $38 nett), returning with familiar flavours alongside new variations that lean savoury and restrained, from salted egg with mung bean to yuzu chocolate, pandan gula melaka, and yam with coconut.

Beyond sweets, the menu broadens into heartier reunion fare: a deeply savoury Cantonese-style Yam Cake enriched with XO sauce ($58 nett), sculptural Koi Fish Desserts ($60 nett) designed as centrepieces, and a generously layered Imperial Pot of Prosperity (from $588 nett) built over days with premium abalone, sea cucumber, fish maw and slow-cooked meats.

Reservations: Order at cny.celebratorydelights.com or call +65 6831 4605; self-collection and delivery available from Jan 8-March 3, 2026.

Soup Restaurant

Multiple outlets islandwide

Soup Restaurant's reunion takeaway offering leans into what it does best: familiar, nourishing dishes meant to be shared slowly around the table. The Reunion Takeaway Set ($388 for five people) is designed for families gathering at home, anchored by comforting classics rather than spectacle.

At its heart is the new Braised Abalone Seafood Pot with Dried Oysters, a deeply savoury centrepiece layered with abalone, prawns, fish maw and roast pork, braised in a rich, traditional broth.

It's paired with Baby Abalone with Crispy Yam and Longan Yu Sheng for the customary toss, alongside Traditional Steamed Rice with Chinese Sausage and the brand's signature Samsui Ginger Chicken. The set feels reassuringly complete, offering warmth and balance rather than excess.

Reservations:

Order via order.souprestaurant.com.sg; takeaway and delivery available from Jan 15-March 3, 2026.

Standing Sushi Bar

331 North Bridge Road, Odeon Towers, #01-04, Singapore 188720

Standing Sushi Bar's Lunar New Year takeaway offerings are built for groups that want lohei without committing to a fully traditional spread. The focus is on well-paced, ready-to-share combinations that pair classic yu sheng with sushi platters designed to carry the rest of the meal.

Two festive sets anchor the offering: the Yu Sheng and Maki Combo Platter ($176.88), which brings together the Abundance Yu Sheng (30 slices, for 6-8 diners) with the restaurant's Signature Maki Platter (46 pieces); and the Yu Sheng and Nigiri Combo Platter ($186.88), pairing the same yu sheng with a 42-piece nigiri selection.

Balanced, unfussy, and easy to serve, these sets suit casual reunions, office gatherings, or mixed tables where sushi is as welcome as tradition.

Reservations:

Order online via standingsushibar.com; self-collection and delivery available.

Greenwood Fish Market

Bukit Timah & Sentosa Cove

Greenwood Fish Market (GFM)'s Lunar New Year takeaways are shaped around ease and adaptability for home celebrations. The offering centres on its Salmon Yu Sheng ($98), portioned for sharing and simple to build a table around.

From there, the spread can be expanded with seafood add-ons, from salmon and salmon belly to more indulgent touches like king crab legs and Boston lobster, depending on the size and mood of the gathering.

Beyond lohei, the takeaway selection extends to GFM's well-known wellingtons, oysters, and seafood sharing platters, scaled for anything from smaller family meals to larger reunion tables. It's a straightforward, quality-led approach that suits those who prefer flexibility, with seafood that arrives ready to serve.

Reservations:

Order via greenwoodfishmarket.com or Oddle; self-collection and delivery available from Feb 1-March 5, 2026.

Min Jiang Dempsey

7A & 7B Dempsey Road, Singapore 249684

Min Jiang Dempsey's Lunar New Year takeaway offerings bring the restaurant's signature Cantonese-Sichuan repertoire into the home, centred on substantial, slow-cooked dishes made for sharing.

The menu is anchored by celebratory claypot specials, including the Braised Pork Belly with Chicken Wing stuffed with Celtuce, Abalone and Sea Treasures ($433.80 nett for six persons, include pot), and a Double-boiled Whole Chicken Soup ($313.90 nett for six persons, include pot) enriched with abalone, fish maw and dried scallop, both designed as centrepieces for reunion tables.

For those looking for a more complete spread, the Festive Treasures Takeaway 6-Course Menu ($749.90 nett for six persons, include pot) assembles appetisers, a yu sheng, a hearty braised pot, seafood mains and a comforting claypot rice into a single, cohesive meal. Taken together, these takeaway options reflect Min Jiang Dempsey's strengths: depth of flavour, careful preparation, and dishes that hold well beyond the restaurant.

Reservations:

Order via goodwoodparkfestive.oddle.me; delivery and self-collection available from Jan 23-March 3, 2026.

Chatterbox

333 Orchard Road, Singapore 238867

Chatterbox's Lunar New Year takeaway offerings take a lighter, gift-friendly turn, centring on festive cookies and collectible tableware rather than full reunion spreads.

For 2026, the spotlight is on its Chinese New Year Cookie Collection, designed for casual visits, office gifting, or stocking the coffee table at home. Flavours range from familiar classics like Pineapple Balls ($28 per tin) to more playful options such as Red Velvet Biscoff ($28 per tin), Molten Chocolate Cookies ($28 per tin), and savoury Chicken Biscuits ($28 per tin) inspired by the restaurant's heritage flavours.

Sets are available in flexible combinations, including trio and five-tin bundles, alongside a blind box option for those who enjoy a little surprise.

Completing the offering is the Island Bloom Collection, a limited-edition tableware collaboration with Supermama and local artist Messymsxi. Thoughtful, usable pieces that extend the festive mood beyond the snacks themselves.

Reservations:

Available for takeaway at Chatterbox outlets; festive cookies and merchandise available from early January 2026.

Lime Restaurant, ParkRoyal Collection Pickering

3 Upper Pickering Street, Singapore 058289

Lime's Lunar New Year takeaway offerings extend the restaurant's familiar flavours into the home with a line-up that feels generous yet considered. Available from early January through the festive period, the selection spans Prosperity Yu Shengs (from $58), Reunion Pen Cais (from $288), and neatly assembled Fortune Bundles (from $308) that take the guesswork out of planning.

Highlights include the Shunde-style Smoked Salmon Trout and Baby Abalone Yu Sheng, a lighter, more composed take on the classic toss, alongside Executive Chef Alvin Leong's Nonya-inspired Prosperous Peranakan Pen Cai.

Built around dishes like Pork Knuckle Babi Pong Teh, Assam Stewed Baby Abalone, Fish Maw Seafood Roll and Itek Sio braised duck leg, it leans rich and nostalgic without feeling overwrought. The Fortune Bundles bring these elements together for a complete table, well-suited to smaller reunions or extended celebrations spread across multiple days.

Reservations:

Order online at panpacific.co/lime-on-the-go; takeaway and delivery available from Jan 2-March 3, 2026.

This article was first published in City Nomads.