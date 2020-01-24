Yu sheng Singapore price guide (2020) - plus, 'huat' to say when you lo hei!

Oi, all of you jiak kantang one ah. You have less than a month to brush up on your mandarin if you want the God of Fortune to hear you yelling auspicious Chinese New Year sayings as you “lo hei” your way to happiness and wealth!

“Lo hei” literally means “toss up” in Cantonese, and is the act of, well, tossing the yu sheng (魚生) salad to symbolise reaching for greater heights (prosperity lah).

But to huat, you need to first “invest”.

YU SHENG PRICE GUIDE )2020) - SUPERMARKETS VS RESTAURANTS VS HOTELS

… In a yu sheng platter, that is. Depending on your budget, here are your options:

Affordable yu sheng from supermarkets – under $20, excluding raw fish

If you just need a cheap “token” platter to lo hei for tradition’s sake, you can easily find vacuum-packed yu sheng at any nearby supermarket.

They cost between $12 to $20, but that’s excluding the raw fish, which is kind of the expensive thing.

Traditionally, the “yu” in yu sheng is raw salmon, which you can pick up at Fairprice too. How much it’ll cost depends on how much fish you want – duh – but from personal experience, $20 buys my family of 4 more than enough salmon. Add that up and you’re looking at $32 to $40 for under 5 pax.