Yu sheng Singapore price guide (2020) - plus, 'huat' to say when you lo hei!

Oi, all of you jiak kantang one ah. You have less than a month to brush up on your mandarin if you want the God of Fortune to hear you yelling auspicious Chinese New Year sayings as you “lo hei” your way to happiness and wealth!
“Lo hei” literally means “toss up” in Cantonese, and is the act of, well, tossing the yu sheng (魚生) salad to symbolise reaching for greater heights (prosperity lah).
But to huat, you need to first “invest”.
YU SHENG PRICE GUIDE )2020) - SUPERMARKETS VS RESTAURANTS VS HOTELS
… In a yu sheng platter, that is. Depending on your budget, here are your options:
Affordable yu sheng from supermarkets – under $20, excluding raw fish
If you just need a cheap “token” platter to lo hei for tradition’s sake, you can easily find vacuum-packed yu sheng at any nearby supermarket.
They cost between $12 to $20, but that’s excluding the raw fish, which is kind of the expensive thing.
Traditionally, the “yu” in yu sheng is raw salmon, which you can pick up at Fairprice too. How much it’ll cost depends on how much fish you want – duh – but from personal experience, $20 buys my family of 4 more than enough salmon. Add that up and you’re looking at $32 to $40 for under 5 pax.
Some families also add sliced abalone (about $40 per can). But not everyone is satisfied with budget yu sheng. In true Singaporean fashion, many local restaurants go all out to huat by pimping up their festive platters with expensive seafood like lobsters and abalone. Let’s have a look at the next tier of yu sheng options. Classic yu sheng from popular restaurants – under $100 CHEAPEST SALMON YU SHENG: PU TIEN (FROM $29.80) The more affordable restaurant yu sheng platters most feature raw salmon as the main “yu” because it’s cheap. That said, if you go the supermarket route you could probably get more fish for the same price. The cheapest salmon yu sheng is from Pu Tien, where it is $29.80 for the small portion. CHEAPEST ABALONE YU SHENG: DIAN XIAO ER (FROM $38.80) Most platters in the under-$40 zone are salmon, with the exception of Dian Xiao Er that has abalone yu sheng from $38.80. That is the small portion though, and won’t feed more than 5 to 6 pax. PREMIUM YU SHENG FROM HOTELS - UP TO $336 A PLATTER! Then of course, there are the hotels and Michelin-star restaurants that cater to the crazy rich Asians. Most of their cheapest platters are either the basic salmon or vegetarian ones, and those are around $70 to $80+ for a small serving. The fancy recipes, on the other hand, have no price limit. Summer Palace at Regent Hotel has yu sheng platters that feature lobsters, Mexican abalones and even bird’s nest ($138). If you’re willing to splash some $300 on lo hei, then why not get something a little more special? Summer Pavilion at the Ritz Carlton has a Hokkaido king scallop and black caviar yu sheng that’s $336 for a large portion. BONUS - WHAT'S THE MEANING OF YU SHENG & LO HEI? Whichever platter you buy, none of it has meaning unless you understand the significance of the lo hei tradition. The name “yu sheng” plays on the words “yu” (魚 for fish & 馀 for abundance) and “sheng” (生), which means “raw” but can also mean “life”. Chinese families gather for reunion dinner on Chinese New Year eve and begin their meal with tossing the salad, all while shouting “huat ah!” Contrary to popular belief, you’re only supposed to recite the specific Chinese New Year sayings when you’re “assembling” the yu sheng ingredients before the great toss up. When you toss, you’re only supposed to shout “huat ah!” 7 times for good luck. The higher you toss, the better your luck! My personal recommendation is using those super long chopsticks meant for frying food – not only can you reach greater heights (literally), you can also avoid the nasty bits of flying veggie from your relative’s unskillful tossing. LO HEI SAYINGS & CHINESE NEW YEAR GREETINGS To seal the deal on your 2020 fortune, here’s a helpful guide on the lo hei ingredients and what you should say while plating them (in order). This article was first published in MoneySmart .
Read also
Classic yu sheng (restaurants)
Yu sheng platter
Price
Pu Tien
Prosperity yu sheng — raw salmon slices
$29.80 (S) / $49.80 (L)
Prosperity yu sheng — abalone
$39.80 (S) / $59.80 (L)
Dian Xiao Er
Prosperity smoked salmon yu sheng
$34.80 (M) / $58.80 (L)
Prosperity gui fei abalone yu sheng
$38.80 (M) / $64.80 (L)
Sushi Tei
Prosperity yu sheng (with 16 slices of salmon)
$38.80 (M) / $44.80 (L)
Little Sheep Hot Pot
Prosperity yu sheng
$39.90
Paradise Group
Prosperity abalone yu sheng with tangy plum sauce
$46.80 (M) / $66.80 (L)
Blue Lotus
Signature Blue Lotus yu sheng
$48 (M) / $68 (L)
Crystal Jade
Reunion smoked salmon yu sheng
$52.22 (M) / $77.90 (L)
Reunion baby abalone yu sheng
$58.64 (M) / $88.60 (L)
Peach Garden
Smoked salmon yu sheng
$75.11 (M) / $104 (L)
Petite abalone yu sheng
$84.74 (M) / $113.63 (L)
Premium yu sheng (hotels)
Price
Cheapest platter
Most expensive platter
Yan Ting (St Regis Singapore)
$68 to $298
Prosperity yu sheng, sea coconut (vegetarian) $68 (S)
Prosperity yu sheng, supreme 10-head abalone $188 (S) / $298 (L)
Summer pavilion (Ritz Carlton)
$70 to $336
Vegetarian yu sheng $70 (S)
Hokkaido king scallop, black caviar yu sheng $168 (S) / $336 (L)
Song Garden (Mercure Singapore Bugis)
$78 to $168
Prosperity salmon yu sheng $78 (S)
Prosperity bamboo lobster yu sheng $118 (S) / $168 (L)
Min Jiang (Goodwood Park)
$108 to $168
Blessings of Fortune Yusheng $108 (S)
Joyful Abundance yusheng $168 (L)
Summer Palace (Regent)
$88 to $138
Smoked salmon / salted egg yolk crispy fish skin / purple cauliflower with lily bulbs vegetarian $88
Lobster / bird’s nest & pear / Mexican abalone $138
Raffles Hotel
$179.76 to $211.86
Fortune yu sheng $179.76
Prosperity yu sheng $211.86
Read also
Ingredient (in order)
What to say
Raw fish
年年有馀 (nian nian you yu)
Pomelo
大吉大利 (da ji da li)
Oil
财原广进 (cai yuan guang jin) or 一本万利 (yi ben wan li)
Carrots
鸿运当头 (hong yun dang tou)
Green radish
青春常驻 (qing chun chang zhu)
White radish
风生水起 (feng sheng shui qi) and 步步高升 (bu bu gao sheng)
Peanuts
金银满屋 (jin yin man wu)
Sesame seeds
生意兴隆 (sheng yi xing long)
Crackers
遍地黄金 (bian di huang jin)
Plum sauce
甜甜蜜蜜 (tian tian mi mi)
More about
Lifestyle
Chinese New Year
Some families also add sliced abalone (about $40 per can).
But not everyone is satisfied with budget yu sheng. In true Singaporean fashion, many local restaurants go all out to huat by pimping up their festive platters with expensive seafood like lobsters and abalone.
Let’s have a look at the next tier of yu sheng options.
Classic yu sheng from popular restaurants – under $100
CHEAPEST SALMON YU SHENG: PU TIEN (FROM $29.80)
The more affordable restaurant yu sheng platters most feature raw salmon as the main “yu” because it’s cheap.
That said, if you go the supermarket route you could probably get more fish for the same price. The cheapest salmon yu sheng is from Pu Tien, where it is $29.80 for the small portion.
CHEAPEST ABALONE YU SHENG: DIAN XIAO ER (FROM $38.80)
Most platters in the under-$40 zone are salmon, with the exception of Dian Xiao Er that has abalone yu sheng from $38.80. That is the small portion though, and won’t feed more than 5 to 6 pax.
PREMIUM YU SHENG FROM HOTELS - UP TO $336 A PLATTER!
Then of course, there are the hotels and Michelin-star restaurants that cater to the crazy rich Asians. Most of their cheapest platters are either the basic salmon or vegetarian ones, and those are around $70 to $80+ for a small serving.
The fancy recipes, on the other hand, have no price limit. Summer Palace at Regent Hotel has yu sheng platters that feature lobsters, Mexican abalones and even bird’s nest ($138).
If you’re willing to splash some $300 on lo hei, then why not get something a little more special? Summer Pavilion at the Ritz Carlton has a Hokkaido king scallop and black caviar yu sheng that’s $336 for a large portion.
BONUS - WHAT'S THE MEANING OF YU SHENG & LO HEI?
Whichever platter you buy, none of it has meaning unless you understand the significance of the lo hei tradition. The name “yu sheng” plays on the words “yu” (魚 for fish & 馀 for abundance) and “sheng” (生), which means “raw” but can also mean “life”.
Chinese families gather for reunion dinner on Chinese New Year eve and begin their meal with tossing the salad, all while shouting “huat ah!”
Contrary to popular belief, you’re only supposed to recite the specific Chinese New Year sayings when you’re “assembling” the yu sheng ingredients before the great toss up.
When you toss, you’re only supposed to shout “huat ah!” 7 times for good luck. The higher you toss, the better your luck!
My personal recommendation is using those super long chopsticks meant for frying food – not only can you reach greater heights (literally), you can also avoid the nasty bits of flying veggie from your relative’s unskillful tossing.
LO HEI SAYINGS & CHINESE NEW YEAR GREETINGS
To seal the deal on your 2020 fortune, here’s a helpful guide on the lo hei ingredients and what you should say while plating them (in order).
This article was first published in MoneySmart .