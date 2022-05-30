Yuhua Village Food Centre: 10 best hawker stalls to try

Make a beeline for this food centre in the west of Singapore for Michelin-endorsed roasted meats and laksa, old-school desserts and glistening plates of hearty noodles.

Yuhua Village Food Centre was one of the west's best-kept secrets until August 2021, when it landed not one, but two stalls on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list. Besides these famous joints selling roasted meats and laksa, there's plenty more to feast on here - including delectable mee goreng, slurp-worthy fish soup and traditional snacks.

Although currently undergoing renovations, the heartland food centre is slated to reopen at the start of June 2022. To help you start planning your future culinary adventures early, we've put together a list of some of its best establishments. Read on for our top picks.

Yuhua Village Food Centre | 254 Jurong East Street 24

Fei Fei Roasted Noodle

For Michelin Bib Gourmand-certified roasted meats, brave the long lines at Fei Fei Roasted Noodle. They serve the likes of char siew and roasted duck atop springy and al dente egg noodles, accompanied by plentifully stuffed wantons, leafy greens and power-packed chilli sauce.

The charcoal-cooked char siew, which has a succulent texture, is well-caramelised, and the roasted duck is tender and not too gamey. They sell out really quickly, so we suggest arriving as early as possible. Prices start at $3.50.

#01-28

Heng Heng Cooked Food

Another Michelin-endorsed stall here is Heng Heng Cooked Food, where you can get a comforting bowl of top-quality laksa for $3.

Thick and chewy noodles, cockles, fishcake slices, beansprouts and other ingredients are submerged in a creamy, umami-rich broth that’s redolent of fragrant coconut notes and has a subtle spicy kick. And while it may not receive as much buzz as their laksa, the prawn noodles are also worth trying if you’re feeling especially hungry.

#01-12

Ron Sheng Fish Head Bee Hoon

Whether it’s cold outside or you just want a simple and satisfying soup-based meal, you can’t go wrong with fish soup. Hoof it to Ron Sheng Fish Head Bee Hoon to sample the dish.

Besides their specialty fish head bee hoon, they offer other options such as fried fish bee hoon, sliced fish bee hoon, tom yum seafood soup, fish porridge and ban mian. We’re partial to the sliced fish bee hoon ($4) – the fish is fresh and thickly sliced, and the flavourful, ginger-scented broth is a warming delight.

#01-44

West Coast Arifin Ali

Tuck into the likes of nasi biryani, mee goreng, prata and other hearty options at West Coast Arifin Ali, which is one of the more popular stalls at the food centre.

Their chicken biryani ($6) sports a huge serving of long-grained rice that’s been well-cooked in aromatics and spices, plus a generous hunk of juicy chicken drenched in curry sauce. We also like the mutton biryani and the flavour-packed mee goreng with an additional fried egg, as well as the crispy prata.

#01-41

ALSO READ: Warong Nasi Pariaman and Lim's Fried Oyster among 15 lauded at inaugural Hawker Awards at World Gourmet Summit 2022

Mei Wei Snacks

You’ll find old-school snacks and desserts such as carrot cake, ang ku kueh and ondeh ondeh at this establishment, which are perfect for taking to-go and sharing with your family and friends.

The ondeh ondeh retails for $2 for five pieces, and is a must-try. Each ball is crammed full of coconut shavings soaked in gula melaka syrup, and has a chewy exterior covered in more desiccated coconut. Another interesting offering worth getting is a fluffy green pancake-like disc filled with red bean paste.

#01-59

139 Hainan Chicken Rice

139 Hainan Chicken Rice sells homey plates of chicken rice at wallet-friendly prices (starting at just $2). You can opt for either the roasted or poached variety, both of which are served on a bed of flavourful rice with some sliced cucumbers, and are accompanied by a bowl of soup that has tiny cubes of soft tofu.

Gussy up your meal with add-ons including a braised egg and roasted pork, and be sure to help yourself to their chilli sauce, which has a robust garlicky kick.

#01-39

Xiang Ji Cooked Food

You’ll find some of the longest queues outside Xiang Ji Cooked Food, which is renowned for its belly-warming helpings of velvety porridge (around $3).

We’re partial to the classic century egg and lean meat combination, which includes moreish chunks of pork, as well as the delicate sliced fish porridge. Bowls are all topped with crunchy slices of dough fritters and spring onions, and we recommend adding an egg to further enhance the complexity of the already mouth-watering dish.

#01-53

Cai

Luscious and well-portioned plates of hor fun are what you’ll find at Cai. The thick rice noodles have a great bite to them and come blanketed in a gooey, slightly gelatinous gravy, and the entire dish has that all-important wok hei that’s key to making everything sing.

Besides the standout beef, they also have prawn and fish versions. Another item to sample is the mui fan – steamed rice and assorted ingredients covered in a delicious braised sauce. A meal here will set you back roughly $5.

#01-14

Seng Huat Handmade Fried Carrot Cake

There are multiple vendors here doling out solid servings of carrot cake, and we’re big fans of the goods from Seng Huat Handmade Fried Carrot Cake ($2.50 and up). You can opt for the sweet-salty black option or the white variety that has ample eggy bits.

Both offer a good level of smokiness, and the carrot cake is cut up into large, irregular chunks – which gives it a rustic feel. It also has a texture that’s on the softer side of the spectrum. Pair everything with chilli sauce for the ultimate bite.

#01-48

Taste Pancakes

Searching for a traditional snack for afternoon tea, or something small to munch on as you wait for your food? Then get some min jiang kueh from Taste Pancakes.

Each slice goes for just under $1, and the flavours include peanut, red bean and coconut. We like the peanut version that has a generous filling of crunchy, fragrant nuts, a spongy interior and a crispy exterior – especially if you adopt our strategy and ask them for a super-crispy side piece.

#01-38

ALSO READ: Toa Payoh West Food Centre: 10 best hawker stalls to try

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.