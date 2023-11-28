Yule love these sweet alternatives to log cakes this festive season

Let the traditionalists supply the log cake at your next holiday party because there are so many other fun, sweet treats just waiting to be picked up and celebrated. We are planning to eat all of them because calories don’t count at Christmas, right?

Småkager from Leckerbaer

If you’re old enough to know, Singaporeans have come a long way from a dark blue tin of Danish butter cookies at Christmas. Today, you can celebrate with beautiful bite-sized confections from this Copenhagen-based brand. Leckerbaer’s gift boxes ($12) come in Christmassy flavours like speculoos, pear and spice, rum and cherry, and more Singapore-friendly flavours like Banoffee, Matcha and Raspberry, and Salted Caramel. If you must have butter cookies, try the Dark Chocolate-Dipped Vaniljekranse ($11.50), crisp vanilla almond butter cookies gently dipped in chocolate and finished with a festive flourish of gold dust.

Christmas Croquembouche from Le Matin Patisserie

Call us old-fashioned, but we do a love a good croquembouche. There’s something regal about a tower of choux puffs bedecked in golden strands of crystallised sugar. Okay, those were the croquembouche of Christmases past. This year, there’s a decidedly modern red (berries), white (chestnut mont blanc) and green (pistachio and pine) number from Le Matin, comprising 47 profiteroles stacked on a Valrhona dark chocolate and Piedmont hazelnut cake. Think of this as your present-day Marie Antoinette moment.

Build Your Own Chocolate Slab at Mr Bucket Chocolaterie

This is a fun gift for someone else or for yourself. At this chocolate shop’s Festive Creative Station, you can Build Your Own Chocolate Slab ($28) by choosing a Christmas tree-shaped milk or dark chocolate base and personalising it with a selection of over 15 toppings. It comes in a gift set, complete with wooden hammer to smash that tree… if that’s the kind of holiday mood you’re in.

Gourmandises de Noël from Odette

Typically, you want a taste of Louisa Lim’s exquisite pastries, you’d have to book a meal at the feted modern French restaurant Odette, whose prices start from $328 at lunch and $348 at dinner. This Christmas, however, you can get a taste of the World’s 50 Best Restaurant’s Pastry Chef of the Year’s sweets by picking up an order of Gourmandises de Noel ($68). This three-piece collection of petits gateaux includes L’Exotique, an all-white combination of tropical fruit enrobed in coconut mousse and jasmine tea-infused Chantilly cream. There’s also her interpretation of the classic Mont Blanc and a truly stylo Hazelnut and Chocolate Delice with crisp layers of feuilletine and salted chocolate sable.

Christmas Wonderlust Bombes from Sourbombe Artisanal Bakery

The young folks from Sourbombe never fail to deliver fun, festive flavours. This Christmas, they’ve turned out six whimsical creations including Pistachio Raspberry Rose ($6) inspired by the Middle Eastern milk pudding, muhallebi; Cherry Rice Pudding ($6), infused with vanilla bean and lemon zest; and Tiramisu ($5.60). Buy them individually or in Christmas boxes of three ($16), six ($32) or nine ($46).

Tarts from Tarte by Cheryl Koh

Maximalists might love Cheryl Koh’s Pecan Chocolate Tart (from $55) not only because of its rich caramel and dark chocolate content, but also because its surface is practically glazed in gold dust. Other festive flavours include an Apple Crumble Tart (from $55) made from a trio of Canada Gris, Reine des Reinette and Golden Delicious apples; Black Forest Tart ($68), and Chestnut Tart ($55) featuring Ardeche chestnut mousse layered with rum jelly and vanilla sponge.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.

