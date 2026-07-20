Mukbang YouTuber deletes in-flight binge video, posts long apology after online backlash

Sitting in business class on an airplane can be a thrilling experience, especially when it's your first time.

But one South Korean YouTuber has been criticised for going overboard after ordering and consuming excessive amounts of food during his 15-hour flight.

In a now-deleted video, mukbang content creator Yuno filmed himself eating salad, bread, fruit, a sandwich, cheese, tiramisu and seven bowls of ramen.

While he was polite and thanked the cabin crew for their service, he faced backlash from netizens, who said his excessive orders not only placed unnecessary stress on the flight attendants, but disturbed his fellow passengers as well.

"I wonder how much the flight attendants and passengers suffered. It's really such a nuisance," stated one commenter.

"I can't begin to imagine how much trouble he has caused," said a netizen, while another described his behaviour as "insane".

Yet another pointed out that Yuno was on an airplane, a mode of transport, and said: "You really need to know when to stop, it's not like this is a restaurant."

Apology for behaviour

Following the criticism, the YouTuber released an apology statement in a post dated July 15 on his YouTube channel.

"I am deeply sorry that the in-flight meal video I uploaded today caused discomfort to so many people. I also realise that the thumbnail and content of the video were made to look overly-sensational, which likely added to the discomfort," he wrote.

He clarified that before filming the video, he had asked the cabin crew if filming was allowed and only planned to film when other passengers were eating their meals or snacks to minimise disruption.

"In my eagerness to create new content, I made a hasty judgement. I thought that as long as I asked the flight attendants for permission and they agreed, it would be acceptable to proceed with filming," he said.

However, he said he misjudged the situation and that he failed to fully consider that his repeated requests for multiple in-flight meals could burden the cabin crew and cause discomfort to other passengers.

Calling it a "lapse of judgement" and admitting he had failed to be more considerate, Yuno apologised for his actions.

"I will take full responsibility for the discomfort I caused, regardless of my intentions. Moving forward, I will not forget that avoiding inconvenience or burden to others is more important than creating entertaining content," he wrote.

He also extended his apologies to the flight attendant who assisted him.

"I must have made things very difficult by repeatedly making unreasonable requests, yet you remained kind and kept smiling until the very end of the flight," he said.

"I feel even more sorry because I think I took advantage of that kindness. I want to offer a heartfelt apology. I am truly sorry."

In a follow up to his apology statement, he also added that while the video made it seem like he was ordering non-stop, he actually only ordered three times and that the filming took place over three sessions totalling around two hours and 15 minutes.

Regardless, he admitted that his orders were excessive and still disturbed others.

Yuno, who has over 780,000 subscribers on YouTube and 33,900 followers on Instagram, began creating YouTube videos in 2015 and has since produced 883 videos.

He is known for his competitive eating and food challenge videos.

AsiaOne has reached out to Yuno for more information.

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melissateo@asiaone.com