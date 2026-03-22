Yuzawa onsen guide: Ski resorts, onsens & things to do near Tokyo

Yuzawa Onsen is a mountain town in the Northern Japanese Alps known for its snow, sake, and hot springs.

The surrounding region is called Yuki Guni, or snow country in Japanese, as it is one of the snowiest regions in the world, with some locations receiving seasonal snowfall totals exceeding 10 metres!

If you're looking for a winter escape or easy access to ski resorts, Yuzawa Onsen is just an 80-minute train ride from Tokyo.

About Yuzawa

Yuzawa has been an onsen town since the end of the Heian Period (794-1185), giving it 900 years of history as a destination for relaxation.

The region also inspired Nobel Laureate Yasunari Kawabata, who set his acclaimed novel Snow Country (1948) here.

Kawabata stayed in a ryokan (Japanese inn) in Yuzawa while writing the novel.

Today, that building has been transformed into the Museum of History and Folklore offering insights into how locals lived before the rise of ski tourism.

Kawabata later received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1968, with Snow Country cited as one of the works behind the honour.

The first ski resort in Yuzawa opened in the late 1950s, and over time more resorts developed across the surrounding mountains.

Today, the town is a well-connected hub for winter sports, while also offering sake tasting, scenic hikes, and stunning mountain views, making it a popular year-round destination.

Winter sports: Skiing, snowboarding, plus sledding & winter fun

Yuzawa Onsen's ski resorts are generally divided into two main areas: north and south of Echigo-Yuzawa Station, the town's main train and bus hub.

The following resorts are easily accessible from the station.

North of Echigo-Yuzawa Station: The Echigo Sanzan Range

Yuzawa Kogen is a scenic, family-friendly resort offering slopes suitable for beginners to intermediate skiers.

It also features gentle bunny slopes and snow play areas for younger visitors.

Gala Snow Resort is widely considered world-class thanks to its exceptional accessibility, diverse terrain for all skill levels, high-quality facilities, and renowned powder snow.

Ishiuchi Maruyama one of the northernmost resorts from the station, offers a wide variety of slopes, multiple lifts, terrain parks with large superpipes, and even night skiing.

Its new vacation rentals provide convenient ski-in/ski-out lodging, allowing guests to maximise time on the slopes.

A multi-resort pass called Snow Link grants access to all three resorts throughout the day.

Free shuttle buses from Echigo-Yuzawa Station also run regularly between the resorts, making them easy to reach.

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South of Echigo-Yuzawa Station: Tanigawa Mountain Ranges

Naspa Ski Garden has a ski-in/ski-out hotel attached to it, with onsen access, a pool, and plenty of restaurants and bars.

However, it is a skier-only resort, meaning snowboarding is prohibited on the slopes.

Iwappara Ski Resort offers 20 courses that cater to all levels.

Plenty of hotels are nearby, offering ski-in/ski-out access, and Iwappara also offers a special multi-pass granting access to Gala, Naspa, Yuzawa Kogen, and also Maiko Snow Resort, located on the other side of the same mountain.

Yuzawa Park Resort offers runs for all levels, a course with rails and ramps to practice ski and snowboard tricks, and even family-friendly activities like snow tubing and sledding.

Yuzawa Nakazato has a huge number of runs with courses spread over two mountains, offering a run for every level.

Black diamond enthusiasts will especially love their tree-run areas that do not come with special fees.

This full-scale resort has good facilities, and accommodations are very close to the slopes.

All of these options are also serviced by free shuttle buses that run on a regular schedule throughout the winter from Echigo-Yuzawa Station.

Not a skier? Here's what else to do

Dine at an Alpine restaurant

Even if winter sports aren't your thing, you can still take the ropeway to the summit to enjoy breathtaking mountain views and dine at a mountaintop cafe or restaurant.

Alpina Ristorante Pizzeria sits atop one of the Echigo Sanzan mountains and is easily reached via the Yuzawa Kogen sightseeing ropeway.

The restaurant serves authentic wood-fired pizzas, hearty pastas, and comforting sides.

Perfect after a day exploring the snow.

Address: Yuzawa, Minamiuonuma District, Niigata 949-6101

Operating hours: Open Sunday - Monday, from 10.00am to 3.30pm (Closed on Tuesday, last order at 3.00pm)

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Sake Tasting at Ponshukan

Niigata Prefecture is one of Japan's premier sake-producing regions, and Ponshukan is a beloved local sake retailer often described as a "sake theme park".

Its branch at Echigo-Yuzawa Station features a signature coin-dispensed sake tasting experience where visitors can sample up to 100 varieties of Niigata sake.

For ¥500 (S$4), guests receive a small sake cup and five tokens to try different brews, with signboards highlighting award-winning labels, crowd favourites, and best-sellers.

The facility also features a unique sake-infused hot spring bath.

The sake-blended waters are believed to improve circulation and soften the skin, while amenities such as towels, showers, and lockers make for a fuss-free relaxation experience.

Address: CoCoLo Yuzawa, 2427-3 Yuzawa, Minamiuonuma District, Niigata 949-6101

Operating hours: Open daily from 9.30am to 7.00pm

Soak in an Onsen

Many hotels and ryokans in the area provide onsen for guests to use at their leisure, but in case you're at an AirBnb or a smaller hotel, we've got you covered!

There are many free hot spring footbaths you'll run across in town, and notable locations include the footbath outside Echigo-Yuzawa Station, one by Yuzawa Kogen's ropeway station, and one at Yuzawa Chuo Park (near Iwappara Ski Resort).

Day-use onsens are also available, with Komako no Yu and Yama-no-yu in the North, and Iwa-no-yu in the South.

Try Some Local Food

Hegi soba is a famous Niigata specialty made from buckwheat flour and funori seaweed, giving the noodles a firm, chewy texture and subtle nutty flavour.

The name hegi refers to the wooden tray on which the noodles are served.

The noodles are arranged in bite-sized bundles that are easy to pick up with chopsticks and dip into a soy-based sauce.

As with all zaru (cold) soba dishes,diners are typically served sobanoyu (hot noodle broth) at the end of the meal, which is added to the dipping sauce to cleanse your palette.

Sasa-dango is Niigata's iconic traditional mochi (rice cake). The mochi itself is a green, mugwort-flavored glutinous rice cake, filled with a sweet red bean paste called anko.

It is wrapped in aromatic bamboo leaves, which adds an additional herbal flavour.

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Available year-round, you'll find them at many shops in Echigo-Yuzawa Station for a little under ¥200.

Every prefecture in Japan has their own signature ramen, and in Niigata, there are two kinds.

The Niigata Se-abura Shoyu Ramen broth is especially rich with pork fat, making for a hearty meal on a cold, snowy day.

Served with yuzu peels that cut through the oily texture of the broth, menma (stewed bamboo shoots), and shredded seaweed, this dish is a hug that warms you up from the inside!

The second type of Niigata ramen, no less delicious, is the Nagaoka Nama-Mugi Shoyu Ramen.

The noodles here are made with nama-mugi, or fresh barley, resulting in a delightfully firm but chewy texture.

Served in a soy-based broth with a thick slice of pork, menma, shredded seaweed, and chopped leeks, this is the perfect dish after a ski run, or following a nice hike in the area.

Visiting in the off-season

Yuzawa offers a range of activities for outdoor fun in the "green season", which runs from late March to early December.

Many ski resorts transform into mountain retreats offering motocross racing, forest ziplining, go-kart rides, and a selection of hiking trails coloured by seasonal flowers.

Spots for camping and glamping also open during this time, with some places offering barbecue sets to enjoy grilling in the evenings with a view.

Hot spring hotels and resorts remain open in the green season, making Yuzawa an easily accessible, year-round vacation destination.

Getting there

Yuzawa's main station, Echigo-Yuzawa Station, is a transportation hub that connects the Joetsu Shinkansen service with the JR lines and even has regular bus services providing reliable access to the greater "snow country" region.

To get there from Tokyo Station, catch the Joetsu Shinkansen, which arrives in just 77 minutes (seven stops).

If you're coming from Kyoto or Osaka, catch the Tokaido Shinkansen to Tokyo Station, and then transfer to the Joetsu Shinkansen.

Whether you visit for fresh powder, regional sake, or a relaxing soak in an onsen, Yuzawa offers far more than outdoor adventure.

Steeped in culture and easily accessible from Tokyo, the town provides a perfect blend of relaxation and exploration, making it a favourite year-round getaway for locals and visitors alike.

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This article was first published in City Nomads.