Zalora, Lazada & Xiaomi: The best sales & shopping festivals with massive deals

It might not be sale season, but these e-commerce brands from Lazada to Shopee have geared up to launch a bevy of sales and shopping festivals from which you can score great deals and vouchers.

Here's what to look out for.

1. Zalora celebrates its 9th birthday

PHOTO: Zalora

Fashion, beauty and lifestyle destination Zalora celebrates its 9th birthday this year, and to celebrate, it's launching

From now March 25 to 31, 2021, shop brands like Adidas, Under Armour, Polo Ralph Lauren, Desigual, Guess,and Seiko, and score deals of up to 90 per cent off.

Plus, three lucky shoppers who are top spenders get a chance to win a $9,999 cash reward by PayPal.

You can also take part in the Spin & Win game onsite to win vouchers and prizes by partners and brands, or try your hand at the lucky draw for 99 per cent cashback.

Visit Zalora's website for more.

2. Lazada turns 9

PHOTO: Lazada

At the same time, Lazada is also celebrating its 9th birthday on March 27.

Enjoy great deals on items across various categories, from health and beauty to fashion, tech, and toys. And of course, there are games that you can play to snag vouchers and more discounts.

Highlights include flash sales and pre-sale deals, among others.

You can also buy a chance to purchase the product of the day at either $0.10 or $1 with the Surprise Goodies event (March 21 - 26), get stackable vouchers with the Lazada Bonus, purchase from a selection of over 150 branded Surprise Boxes at lower prices, and more.

Plus, tune in to Lazada's Super Party on March 26 at 9.30pm to catch the star-studded live stream with celebrities like Katy Perry, Korean band NCT Dream, Nathan Hartono, and Michelle Chong.

Visit Lazada's website for more.

3. Xiaomi Singapore's 3.27 Lazada birthday sale

PHOTO: Xiaomi

Together with Lazada's birthday celebration, tech brand Xiaomi will also be launching a slew of fab deals that include discounts up to 35 per cent off selected Xiaomi smartphones and ecosystem products on March 27.

Expect storewide flash sales from midnight till 2am - you'll get to swipe deals off a line-up of coveted products like the crowd-favourite Xiaomi and POCO smartphones as well as the latest ecosystem arrivals like home security cameras, robot vacuum-mops, wireless earbuds, ion hair dryers and more.

Visit Xiaomi's official store on Lazada for more.

4. Shopee's 4.4 Mega Hunt

PHOTO: Shopee

E-commerce platform Shopee has launched the first sale event of the year, the Shopee 4.4 Mega Hunt.

From now till April 2, 2021, head to Shopee's microsite to play a game where you uncover the five true culprits who stole all of Shopee's 4.4 vouchers from the Shopee vault - and stand a chance to win Shopee Vouchers worth up to $440.

You can earn up to nine chances per day to capture suspects by scouring the Shopee Prizes and ShopeePay hideouts:

ShopeePay hideout (up to four chances per day)

Top-up at least $10 to ShopeePay

Transfer at least $10 to your friends via ShopeePay

Shopee Prizes hideout (up to five chances per day)

2 free chances per day

Make a purchase of min. $1 to get one chance per order

Three out of the five culprits will each be revealed on March 26 and 29, and April 1, while the final reveal will happen on April 4. Successful nabbers will be awarded Shopee vouchers (no minimum spend) for saving the day on April 4 at midnight.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.