The Zeekr 7X combines exhilarating performance with ride comfort and a long list of features

I'm going to be honest with you, even after spending an entire weekend with this Zeekr, I'm still feeling a little overwhelmed.

It's called the 7X, and at 4,787mm long and 1,930mm wide, it's muscling for market share amongst shoppers looking to purchase a premium electric SUV close to the size of a BMW iX3.

Look though the specification list for this car and I'm sure you'll be just as overwhelmed as I am. There are all the usual features you'll expect from a premium SUV here: Ventilated and massaging front seats, a panoramic glass roof, a large battery, and a wide suite of safety and driver assistance systems.

Built to impress

But there's also plenty here that isn't commonplace in other cars. Take, for example, the intelligent automatic doors: Step on the brakes and the driver's will automatically close. Want to see what your kids in the back are up to? There's a camera that is directed at the second row, so you don't have to turn around to make sure everyone's behaving.

I kid you not: This Zeekr 7X even comes with external speakers so you can play a cheeky little 'meow' at those outside, although when just such a feature will prove useful completely evades my imagination.

Look beyond the bells, whistles, and toys, and the Zeekr 7X remains a pleasant place to simply sit in.

Pick your car with the purple and white interior we have here, and you'll get to rest in a cabin that just feels light and airy, even when that panoramic roof is closed. There's also plenty of space for all within, with rear leg and knee room being especially commendable. Build quality here is hard to fault.

And for those who frequently travel long distances, there's another feature here that you're sure to appreciate: The angle of the backs of the rear seats are electrically adjustable.

Ready to move

Not that faraway destinations will be a chore to reach.

With a total of 475kW to deploy, every drive in this 'Performance' variant of the Zeekr 7X is utterly effortless. But don't imagine that you'll have any difficulty handling this electric SUV.

In fact, acceleration here is easy to modulate. Leave the car in its 'Standard' drive mode and you'll still have to leave that accelerator pedal deep into the carpet before the car's turn of speed becomes enough to scare.

Also aiding driver confidence here is the fact that the Zeekr 7X always feels respectably planted once you're on the move (for a 2,535kg SUV). You get an air suspension system if you opt for this 'Performance' variant of the Zeekr 7X, and the ride here is expectedly pliant, although I will point out that the car still could better insulate passengers from sharp edges on the road.

The Zeekr 7X also comes with a steering that is fast paced, but I reckon those taking the reins of a 7X for the first time will only need an hour to get used to this. Don't expect the steering wheel to communicate much of what's going on at the front wheels, however. It is set up for easy driving and is light and largely devoid of feedback.

We reached an energy economy of 5.2km/kWh on this drive, which is a touch better than the car's stated energy consumption of 5.0km/kWh, but an impressive figure nonetheless when you consider this car's significant 475kW output.

A good deal?

So, is this now the premium electric SUV to get if you're shopping for something absolutely feature packed?

At $288,999, this 'Performance' variant of the Zeekr 7X is quite the attractive deal. But the fact that this Chinese premium vehicle presents itself as a convincing proposition on a power-per-dollar basis compared to other offerings from more established brands shouldn't be news by now.

And for those who are more realistic and don't need a 475kW SUV, there's also two 310kW variants of the 7X.

The cheapest of these two is available from a more sensible $242,999 and comes without frivolous features such as the stargate front light panel and cannot be had with the automatic doors, but still can be had with the useful ventilated front seats and Zeekr 21-speaker premium sound system with a $5,000 top up, although you will have to make do with a smaller 75kWh battery.

That would be the sensible pick of the bunch to sign on the dotted line for. And it's less likely to leave you feeling quite as overwhelmed when you get behind the wheel as well.

What we like

Impressive performance while still being easy to drive

Dizzying array of features

High ride comfort

Impressive energy efficiency

What we dislike

You'll really want to buy one of the more sensible variants

This article was first published in sgCarMart.