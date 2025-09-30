All-new Zeekr 7X electric crossover officially launches in Singapore

Zeekr has officially launched its 7X electric crossover in Singapore, which joins the X small crossover and the 009 luxury MPV in Zeekr's model lineup here.

The 7X is a mid-sized offering that is similar in size to the likes of the BMW X3 or Mercedes-Benz GLC, and Zeekr hopes to win over consumers in that segment by offering strong performance, high-quality workmanship and premium features at a reasonable price.

Zeekr will offer three versions of the 7X in Singapore, namely the Standard RWD with a 75kWh battery, a Long Range RWD with a 100kWh battery, and the top-spec Performance AWD with a 100kWh battery.

Even with the base Standard model, the 7X comes with a hefty 410hp and 440Nm of torque, allowing it to go from 0-100km/h in six seconds flat. The Long Range RWD has the same power output and acceleration time, while the Performance AWD puts out 637hp and 710Nm of torque, with a 0-100km/h sprint time of 3.9 seconds.

All three cars come with an 800-volt electric architecture with supercharging capability, which allows them to take on charging at very high speeds, rated at up to 450kW for the Standard 75kWh battery, and 420kW for the Long Range and Performance with the 100kWh batteries.

Fully charged, the Standard has a range of 480km, while the figures for the Long Range and Performance stand at 615km and 543km respectively.

Standard features include a 13-inch digital driver instrument cluster, as well as the 16-inch central digital touchscreen. There are also two wireless smartphone chargers, while the rear seats can also be electrically reclined by up to 10 degrees.

The Long Range and Performance models adds on even more, with both coming with a package that includes ventilated and front massage seats, as well as a 21-speaker premium sound system.

Optional extras that can be added for additional costs include an automatic door opening system, and a Stargate front light panel (Performance only) which can display pre-set messages on the front of the car.

Pricing starts at $239,999 with COE (as of September 2025) for the 7X Standard, going up to $272,999 with COE for the 7X Long Range, and $295,999 with COE for the 7X Performance.

Zeekr is looking towards the 7X to help it build on its growing reputation in Singapore following the brand's debut here a year ago, and it has got off to a strong start having already sold 100 units of the 7X even before its official launch.

[[nid:716880]]

ben.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.