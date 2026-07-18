Zeekr 7X Standard review: Well-rounded SUV with numerous features, effortless performance and swanky design

Although Zeekr has many models in its lineup, only three are currently in Singapore: The X crossover, 7X SUV, and 009 MPV.

Yet that hasn't stopped Zeekr from making a name for itself locally.

Responsible for putting the brand on the map — and in the minds of would-be buyers — is the 7X, Zeekr's contender in the mid-size premium SUV segment.



The 7X is available in Standard, Long Range, and Performance variants, the latter of which we initially reviewed. Although the range-topping 7X Performance thoroughly impressed us, it is not the one that's been winning over buyers.



Instead, it's the 7X Standard that's been spearheading Zeekr's local success. And while it's easy to assume this is because it's the least-expensive model, it doesn't take long to discover that 'entry-level' is merely a designation on paper.

Ready to wow

The 7X's design gives it lots of road presence and ensures it's immediately recognisable.

One look at that front end, with its full-width light bar, slim headlamps and subtle badge, allow it to stand out. Because it's subtle, you'll have to look past the white paintwork and clean styling to notice the muscular sheet-metal.



The rear end, however, could have been more interesting, had they added more pizzazz.

I would also have preferred to see the brand logo instead of the 'Zeekr' name on the rear windscreen, which would have visually tied both ends together.

The frameless doors pop open right as your hand is about to grab the handle — a neat trick that never gets old. Inside is a well-made cockpit, featuring a 13.02-inch high-definition instrument panel alongside a 16-inch 3.5K infotainment display.



And just as you think, "Oh great, another super-minimalist interior where I must do everything on-screen", the 7X surprises by offering several physical controls. There are toggles below the infotainment and buttons and scroll wheels on the steering wheel.

So, although steering wheel and mirror adjustments are via the touchscreen, these physical buttons allow you to at least scroll through the instrument panel menus, control your audio and climate.



Speaking of climate, the 7X's air-conditioning needs either a software patch or a more powerful compressor. It seems like the temperature settings are six degrees warmer than what's displayed, with 17 degrees feeling more like 23 degrees.

The rest of the functions work brilliantly, though. These include the four-zone voice command, backseat passenger real-time status monitor, and 10-speaker audio system.



Interestingly, official agent Premium Automobiles has a limited number of 7X Standard units fitted with the optional front seat ventilation and massage, and 21-speaker Zeekr sound pro system.

Both items are a $5,000 option, but on these units, they included at no extra cost.



With a 2,900mm wheelbase, passenger space in the rear is commodious, with tons on legroom and headroom offered. For added comfort, the outer rear seats can even be electronically reclined by up to 10 degrees. It's no wonder the rear bench feels like an executive lounge.

Serene sailing

It is perhaps this characteristic that engineers kept in mind as they developed the 7X's dynamics.

With the electric motor delivering 310kW (416bhp) and 440Nm of torque, light pressure on the accelerator pedal brings the car up to brisk speeds effortlessly. Zero to 100km/h takes six seconds - relatively quick for an SUV weighing 2,395kg sans driver.



This quickness, however, is not readily apparent. Meaning, you'll have to aggressively pin the pedal to the floor to feel the punch from the powertrain.

The performance is there, but the 7X needs to feel more responsive. Even in Sport mode, stabbing the accelerator does not produce the sharp and sudden surge you'd expect.

However, the 7X was never created as a high-performance, tarmac-shredding SUV. Which is just as well, since what it delivers is a refined ride and easy-going manners. In fact, the dampers are so pliant that the 7X squats and dives under hard acceleration and braking.



But this doesn't matter since most owners will drive the 7X in a relaxed, rather than spirited manner it. At this pace, the SUV is in its element, doing its best to cosset the driver.

I spent the better part of a week with the 7X, and the drive home each night was always one of the highlights of my workday.

As the 'base' model, the 7X Standard has the smallest battery among its siblings. It has a 75kWh LFP battery, whereas the 7X Long Range and 7X Performance utilise a 100kWh NCM battery.

Consequently, it offers a driving range of 475km, versus 605km for the Long Range and 540km for the Performance.



As someone who loves driving, the idea of a sports car or hot hatch is is always more tantalising compared to a hefty EV. But with the commute to and from the office being congested, it would only be frustrating since there's nowhere for such cars to stretch their legs.

In the 7X, you can enjoy calm in the midst of chaos, forgetting about the events of the day and the busyness of the streets.

An answer to many

There are many reasons why the 7X Standard is the premium SUV that many are after. Its ADAS suite is comprehensive, it rides well, has more than enough performance, and a handsome design to boot.



These make it easy to look past its pillowy damping, 'mismatched' temperature settings for the air-con, and less-than-responsive powertrain.



Though the 7X Standard is high-end rather than entry-level, there are two things that might affect its convincing proposition. One is the rather hefty road annual road tax bill ($4,336) and the other is the fact that the updated model is expected to reach Singapore in 2027.

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.