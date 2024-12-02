Zeekr Centre Singapore officially opens with the launch of the new Zeekr 009

Zeekr's new showroom in Singapore has officially opened for business, with the Chinese carmaker marking the occasion with the launch of its new Zeekr 009 luxury MPV.

Where is the new Zeekr showroom?

The new showroom, officially called Zeekr Centre Singapore, is located at 9 Leng Kee Road. The facility is also Zeekr's 500th global showroom worldwide, marking a major milestone for the brand.

"We're thrilled to be able to celebrate this incredible milestone with our latest Zeekr Centre in Singapore as we continue to strengthen our presence in the country and the rest of Southeast Asia," said Mars Chen, vice president of Zeekr.

He added, "The opening of our 500th global showroom is a cornerstone of Zeekr's global strategy. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation in electric vehicles in Singapore and the other international markets."

The two-storey facility is designed to offer customers an immersive and personalised EV buying experience. The minimalist decor and the use of metallic surfaces gives the showroom a sleek and futuristic ambience, in line with the brand's focus on tech and luxury.

What else did Zeekr announce during the opening?

Zeekr also marked the event with the official local debut of its new 009 MPV, which is its second model to go on sale here after the Zeekr X electric crossover.

The Zeekr 009 is an ultra-luxury electric MPV that takes on the likes of the Toyota Alphard, as well as other similar Chinese electric luxury MPVs like the Denza D9.

Zeekr claims that the 009 is the most powerful electric luxury MPV in the market, being able to go from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds thanks to its dual-motor all-wheel-drive system that produces a total of 603hp and 693Nm of torque.

It also features a powerful 116kWh battery which gives it a claimed driving range of up to 582km, while Zeekr also adds that the battery can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

The interior of the 009 has been decked out with high-quality luxuries, with the second row featuring reclinable lounge chairs that's upholstered in Nappa leather, and incorporating massage and ventilation functions. A fold-down screen with a rearward-facing camera function allows occupants to conduct online video meetings while on the go.

Two versions of the Zeekr 009 are available for sale here, with the seven-seater Premium variant going for $409,999 with COE (as of December 2024), while the more exclusive six-seater Flagship model retails for 10 grand more at $419,999 with COE.

"We're excited to launch the Zeekr Centre in Singapore, which also marks the brand's 500th showroom worldwide. Introducing the Zeekr 009 as part of this milestone moment reflects our commitment to bring innovative and sustainable mobility solutions to modern drivers in Singapore," said Lee Hoe Lone, managing director of Premium Automobiles, the official distributor for Zeekr in Singapore.

