5 ways to 'zhng' your life with these services for wannabe crazy-rich Singaporeans

Joey Lee
AsiaOne

We live in an age where "photoshopped lives" exists.

Where acronyms are legit conditions (Think: FOMO), and everyone's lives look better than ours thanks to the prevalence of social media.

Influencing people can be a full-time commitment now and the job scope includes curating how your life appears so that envy is incited even in the best of us.

As we scroll, swipe and double-tap on these ballers' lives, have you ever wondered how it's like to live in the lap of luxury and have a taste of the finer things in life?

READ ALSO: 6 things I wish I knew before I became a 'micro-influencer'

Here are five services available so you can "zhng" your life and make it seem like you're "living your best life" (it's an Instagram thing).

via GIPHY

FORGET FIRST-CLASS, FLY PRIVATE INSTEAD

If you're going to go all out on splurge on travelling in absolute comfort, take it one step further and fly private instead.

Since all the other crazy rich Asians are already flying first or business-class, stand out from the rest by chartering your own flight.

Perks include not having to squeeze with the masses at customs, infinite amounts of leg room and zero worries about missing connecting flights.

Yes, private jet companies are available in Singapore and they go for as low as $363 per flight hour, meaning your flight to Bangkok could set you back by less than $1000.

While completely extravagant, you've got to admit it's not as unattainable as you were originally thinking.

AIRBNB? LUXE IT UP

On the topic of atas travel, it's possible to up your game by living that Disney Prince or Princess life and renting a castle, villa or even a private island, Moana-style.

Where you can finally live out your Game of Thrones slash Mother of Dragons fantasies. 
​​​​​​PHOTO: Airbnb Luxe

Airbnb recently rolled out their Luxe edition consisting of over 2,000 hand-picked homes around the world that has gone through a strict evaluation fulfilling over 300 criteria in order to make the cut.

To be classified as a luxe home, some standards that need to be passed which includes having an ensuite bathroom in every room, rare features around the house, unique surroundings and state-of-the-art amenities.

Every booking also comes with a personal trip designer who will tailor the five-star travelling experience to suit clients' preferences and take care of their every request.

Of course, having the personalised touch won't come cheap.

Prices per night range from $400 to $70,000 but if you're going to go all-out for once in your life, perhaps this is where you'll finally decide to blow the budget? 

UNLIMITED 5-STAR STAYS WORLDWIDE

While we're talking about accommodations, why limit yourself to homes listed on Airbnb?

Inspirato is a travel subscription that lets you have unlimited stays in luxury homes, five-star resorts and hotels from 200 destinations worldwide, all at a flat rate of US$2,500 ($3,400) a month.

Subscription services seem to be the next biggest thing, and this one is all-in, meaning your entire stay is covered with no nightly rates, taxes or hidden fees.

This light, bright, and airy summer retreat is one of the 19 new additions to the Inspirato portfolio. Nestled within...

Posted by Inspirato on Tuesday, 6 August 2019

While you're only given one active reservation per booking, there's no cap for the number of stays you're allowed to book each month after every checkout.

Sounds too good to be true? Try it out yourself. But if you're thinking of booking a five-star abode in Singapore, be prepared for a wait.

Inspirato currently only has a presence in four Southeast Asian countries - Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia.

SWITCH UP YOUR RIDE WITH A "NETFLIX FOR CARS"

Ever had an eye-catching car steal your attention while you're on the road?

We live in the most expensive city in this world where luxury cars are aplenty. Sometimes, I wished I could try out a car of a different make, colour or brand at the snap of my fingers.

Just kidding. I wish I had the ability to even own a car without selling a kidney or my first-born.

That said, I technically could switch to a different car every month with Carro, a subscription service branded as Singapore's first "Netflix for cars".

On top of a refundable downpayment of $1000, users pay between $1,399 and $2,299 each month to 'own' a set of wheels. 

PHOTO: Carro

Unlike renting though, where your choices are limited to options within a rental company's fleet, Carro lets you select the model you want and provide it to you.

If you're the super-rich, there's even a luxury option where users shell out a $15,000 non-refundable downpayment on top of a monthly $4,900 flat fee to drive cars like Porsches, Maseratis and Ferraris.

BUYING IS OVERRATED, TRY RENTING

Can't afford to look like the crazy rich? You don't have to buy, just rent.

If you buy into the popular adage "fake it till you make it", there are plenty of rental services to help you with that.

Urgently need to own a Rolex or Audemars Piguet to impress a client? Get it with subscriptions from Singapore-based companies Acquired Time or Specter One.

You'll be able to catch some eyeballs with your Rolex but no one needs to know that you're only paying $3 a day for it.

Want a Chanel or Prada to show off during your next family meeting so you seem like one of those who have their lives all figured out?

via GIPHY

Get it from bag rental companies like That Bag I want or Bag Borrow or Steal.

It's definitely a steal with prices starting from $50 a month or even lower if a sale is ongoing. 

Wish you could fill your wardrobe with unlimited high-end pieces without cluttering it up?

Fashion rental services such as Style Theory, Covetella and Runway Rent will let you own your dream wardrobe for a short period.

And if you happen to fall in love with a piece, some offer unlimited rentals so you can keep them until they no longer spark joy.

Style Theory's starter package lets you rent three pieces each month for $69 while their unlimited plan gives you up to 12 pieces for $99.

Know of any other ways to "zhng" your lifestyle that's not listed here? Let us know!

joeylee@asiaone.com

