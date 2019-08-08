5 ways to 'zhng' your life with these services for wannabe crazy-rich Singaporeans

We live in an age where "photoshopped lives" exists.

Where acronyms are legit conditions (Think: FOMO), and everyone's lives look better than ours thanks to the prevalence of social media.

Influencing people can be a full-time commitment now and the job scope includes curating how your life appears so that envy is incited even in the best of us.

As we scroll, swipe and double-tap on these ballers' lives, have you ever wondered how it's like to live in the lap of luxury and have a taste of the finer things in life?

Here are five services available so you can "zhng" your life and make it seem like you're "living your best life" (it's an Instagram thing).

FORGET FIRST-CLASS, FLY PRIVATE INSTEAD

If you're going to go all out on splurge on travelling in absolute comfort, take it one step further and fly private instead.

Since all the other crazy rich Asians are already flying first or business-class, stand out from the rest by chartering your own flight.