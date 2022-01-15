Zoe Tay's top anti-ageing tips to maintain glowing skin and a youthful appearance

Commonly referred to as the Queen of Caldecott Hill, Zoe Tay is a name that everybody knows and love in Singapore.

Since clinching champion at the 1988 Star Search, Zoe Tay has honed her craft as a thespian with many iconic roles including The Unbeatables (1993/1996/2002), Golden Pillow (1995) and more recently in A Million Dollar Dream (2018) and My Guardian Angels (2020).

As we celebrate ah jie who turned 54 on Jan 10, let's take a look at how Zoe maintains her youthful appearance with her anti-ageing beauty tips.

Sheet masks are essential View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Tay鄭惠玉 (@zoetay10) According to CNA, the actress applies one in the morning to prep her skin for makeup application and another (she prefers a more hydrating sheet mask) for nighttime. And because she believes that taking care of her skin is an investment to her overall well-being, she enjoys indulging in sheet masks that are formulated with more luxurious ingredients such as royal jelly and truffle before heading to bed.

Eye creams are a must View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Tay鄭惠玉 (@zoetay10) The skin around your peepers is the most susceptible to fine lines and wrinkles, and Zoe Tay gets that. Besides just applying eye creams, serums and masks, she is also a big believer of massaging the skin around the eyes to improve blood circulation.

Find skincare brands and products that are suitable for your skin View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Tay鄭惠玉 (@zoetay10) No, it is not about buying bestsellers or popular products as these may not necessarily be suitable for our skin. It is more important to find the ones that meet your skin concerns and work well with your skin type.

Thorough skin cleansing is key View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Tay鄭惠玉 (@zoetay10) Having entered the entertainment industry in her 20s with little to no knowledge on skincare, the daily routine of makeup for filming took its toll on Zoe’s skin. Before long, she found herself dealing with acne. Thankfully, with the help of industry experts and beauty gurus, she started on a proper routine and has benefited immensely from the knowledge she’s gained through makeup artists and fellow actresses.

Always apply sunscreen View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Tay鄭惠玉 (@zoetay10) We cannot stress enough the importance of applying sunscreen – and the entertainment industry wiz agrees too. Not only does SPF help protect the skin from harmful UV rays, it also prevents early signs of ageing, such as hyperpigmentation among many others. “Sunblock is very important since we are living in Singapore. There are UV rays present even under indoor lightings, so sunblock is the most important to me,” she explains. Plus, with the advancements in technology, sunscreens are now better equipped with additional properties (read: there are a handful that fight off pollutants) to ensure skin is well protected.

Don't forget your body View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Tay鄭惠玉 (@zoetay10) For Zoe, taking care of your skin extends to the entire body. She shared with CNA that she does a body scrub once a week and applies body cream after showering. If her skin is feeling particularly dry, Zoe would first apply a layer of body oil before finishing with lotion. “I’ve been using body cream since I was 18, I just love how velvety skin feels after. When my skin feels good, I feel more confident.”

Apply a smidgen of lipstick View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Tay鄭惠玉 (@zoetay10) From nudes and peaches to reds and oranges, Zoe always has on a bit of lip colour as evidenced on her social media feed. Why? Not only can lipstick help brighten up your complexion and make you look more alive, but a nourishing formula can also hydrate and plump up lip lines and make your pout appear fuller.

Take good care of yourself View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Tay鄭惠玉 (@zoetay10) The actress believes that everyone is beautiful, but it’s also important to take care of ourselves well. So that means getting adequate rest, exercising and keeping to a balanced diet.

Exercise, exercise, exercise View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Tay鄭惠玉 (@zoetay10) If you follow Zoe on Instagram, you would know that she loves being in the outdoors. More importantly, she takes the time to exercise, which can be in the form of cycling, hiking and yoga. Despite her busy schedule, Zoe managed to clock close to 42km of cycling in November 2021, impressive!

Get enough beauty sleep View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Tay鄭惠玉 (@zoetay10) Beauty sleep isn’t something dreamed of by people who wanted to spend more time in bed. There are several studies telling us that a good night’s sleep is key to repairing, regenerating and restructuring the skin. And it’s also one of Zoe Tay’s secrets to healthy, youthful-looking skin. She revealed to Her World in 2017 that after a long day of filming, she tries to get as much sleep as possible, explaining that “sleep is very important for us (actors and actresses)”.

Hydrate yourself adequately View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Tay鄭惠玉 (@zoetay10) We all know that drinking eight glasses of water is good for us as it provides the body with sufficient fluids for optimum bodily functions and promotes elimination of toxins through urination. And it also helps plump our skin for smaller-looking pores. Zoe Tay does this by drinking hot water with wolfberries, which boosts immunity and provides the body with a dose of antioxidants.

Protect your eyes View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Tay鄭惠玉 (@zoetay10) It’s often said that eyes are windows to the souls, and using them to convey emotions is the mark of a great actor. This is why Zoe Tay always wears a pair of chic sunglasses when she’s out and about to reduce the strain on the eyes. For optimal sun protection, you should get a pair that’s large enough to wrap around your eye area to minimise any direct sun exposure to your eyes and the skin around your eyes.