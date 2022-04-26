Zoomers are taking a purposeful approach to beauty and changing the industry for the better

A slew of celebrity-founded beauty brands have popped up in the past few years, but two in particular have enjoyed immense success, not least with Gen Zers: Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty.

You’d be inclined to think their popularity is a mere effect of the stars’ in-built fan base, but a closer look reveals something deeper: Both brands have strong identities that align with those of the zoomers’.

More than just chasing stars

Fenty Beauty champions beauty for all at a time when the issues of diversity and inclusion are very much in the spotlight—an ethos it made clear from the get-go: It launched in 2017 with a range of makeup that includes a foundation and a colour-corrector that both boast a wide breadth of shades, with the former available in a groundbreaking 40 (now 50) shades and the latter, 30.

PHOTO: Rare Beauty

Rare Beauty, meanwhile, drives a mental health narrative, pushing for self-acceptance and self-love in a world gripped by crippling pandemic fears.

The fact that Rihanna and Gomez actively participate in both branding and product development, setting themselves up more as friends who listen to feedback, only adds to the appeal—realising Gen Zers’ preference for connecting with brands on a deeper level.

It helps, too, that both brands are cruelty-free and make concrete contributions to the causes they advocate (Fenty Beauty via Rihanna’s charity, Clara Lionel Foundation, and Rare Beauty through its Rare Impact Fund), enabling zoomers to play an active part, however small, in effecting the changes they want to see, in the areas they are passionate about.

Perhaps inspired by the tremendous support these brands have received from this cohort, the industry as a whole is becoming more vocal about taking a stand on issues that matter.

For instance, established and young brands alike (think Clinique, Urban Decay, Drunk Elephant and Sunday Riley) came out in force on social media to voice their support for the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020 and walked the talk by pledging funds to the fight against racism.

Trendsetters

Gen Zers value self-expression in every aspect and have no single definition of beauty. Rather, beauty for them is about the freedom to be your authentic self and celebrate it, flaws and all. It's about embracing uniqueness and driving home the beauty of difference.

PHOTO: Fenty Beauty

This distinct mindset has influenced trends for not just the generation but the entire market. Some of the biggest beauty moments of late stem from Euphoria, a coming-of-age teen drama series.

Apart from the relatable manner in which the show explores heavy subjects such as drugs, mental health, sexuality and abuse, Gen Zers were drawn to its beauty looks, where makeup served as a medium for self-expression and exploring identity.

"Euphoria makeup is self-celebratory and self-expressive, evocative of any emotion-not just the positive ones," Makeup Director for Euphoria Doniella Davy once said in an interview. "Collectively, all of this creativity has the power to completely redefine new norms for beauty and makeup by showcasing such a diverse and wide range of people decorating and celebrating their own unique faces. Cool makeup isn't just for the runway or the brave individual dancing to the beat of their own drum-it's for everyone."

PHOTO: HBO Go

It's a powerful message that speaks right to the hearts of Gen Zers, resulting in a massive sharing of the looks over social media, and bam! Glitter, eye gems, imperfect spots of colour, and bright makeup are suddenly trending, with brands further fostering creative freedom IRL by playing with the elements on the runways and in campaigns.

Less is more

When it comes to skincare, Gen Zers, very much "skintellectuals" who are well informed about the science behind the products on their shelves, subscribe to skinimalism; what they want is to do more with less - preferably with a side of sustainability thrown in.

This means goodbye, 17-step K-beauty routine and hello, streamlined suite of high-performance, multi-tasking eco products-in line with Gen Z's ultimate goal of bettering the world they live in.

To woo this discerning crowd, beauty brands have stepped up their R&D in search of both more efficacious formulations as well as sustainable ways to formulate and produce, while weeding out potentially harmful ingredients such as petrochemicals and sulphates.

Cue the rise and success of sustainable beauty brands such as local label Allies of Skin, which launched in 2016 with just three products and currently has a product range that numbers a very modest 25-all of which offer supercharged formulas that are cruelty-free and climate conscious.

To further draw Gen Zers, it introduced the Purposeful Skincare by Allies (PSA) line in 2020, which is similarly powered by biocompatible and efficacious formulas, but with more youthful product designs and names that appeal to the younger demographic.

For all the bad rep Gen Zers get for being outspoken and idealistic, it is these very same qualities that have brought forth-and will continue to bring forth-new perspectives that can help shape a more desirable future for not just the beauty industry but life on the planet.

Only time will tell what other changes these vocal zoomers will inspire, but we, for one, are liking what we see so far.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.