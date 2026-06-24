I visit Zouk after its $6m revamp, here's what I think of the nightclub as a former partygoer

When was the last time you went to Zouk?

For me, it was during my university days in 2018 — when I was still young and physically capable of partying every weekend.

When I got the opportunity to visit the nightclub following its reopening on June 17, I was excited to relive those memories and see what the new Zouk had to offer.

Afterall, Zouk Group did just undergo a $6 million renovation across its club venues in Singapore. These include Zouk spaces Mainroom and Phuture, as well as Capital and RedTail, all located at Clarke Quay.

Upon stepping into the club, I was greeted by the Zouk Mainroom. According to the entertainment and lifestyle brand, the space now features a fully modular layout, complete with movable acoustic walls to allow for the space to be expanded or sectioned for different event formats.

This means that while Mainroom, Phuture and Capital operate independently and are separated by audio walls, these walls can be opened up and combined into a larger space when required.

It can accommodate up to 3,500 guests when the space is fully opened.

Speaking to AsiaOne, Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group said that while the nightclub has hosted private and corporate events for many years, the venue was originally designed first and foremost for nightlife.

"With this refresh, we intentionally introduced features that make the spaces more flexible and event-ready. This includes upgraded production capabilities, improved access points, larger staging possibilities and modular spaces that can operate independently or together," he explained.

"The result is a venue that can comfortably support everything from conferences and launches to concerts and large-scale entertainment events, while retaining the atmosphere that makes Zouk unique."

Physical improvements and beyond

We were sat at one of the club’s new swanky silver sofas. Alcohol available that evening included Zouk's signature sour plum shots and chrysanthemum peach gin shots, as well as champagne and spirits.

The first thing I noticed was the large LED disco ball hovering above the dancefloor, which I later found out was known as the “Mothership”.

Throughout the night, it kept changing designs to match the vibe of the music, and sometimes also turned into an “emoji”, bearing faces and expressions — which I thought was a really cute touch, and really great for Instagram stories.

It was accompanied by a large 12-metre LED wall. According to Zouk, the end-to-end screen capabilities would allow for highly-customisable content, staging and storytelling.

Together with the new audio, visual and technical capabilities the space now has, the LED wall will help support a broader range of live programming beyond traditional nightlife formats, from keynote presentations and panel discussions to product showcases and live performances.

As someone who really enjoys the visual animations accompanying DJ sets and performances, this was a plus point — as I felt that it made the experience even more immersive and captivating.

Another new feature that I noticed at the club was an extended stage.

There, we got to watch homegrown singer-songwriter Iman Fandi perform her new single, It Is, as well as a remixed version of Out of My Mind created in collaboration with Zouk’s resident DJ Caden.

"Music has always been at the heart of Zouk. Live performances feel like a very natural extension of that," explained Andrew.

"Audiences today are looking for more ways to engage with artists, whether through club shows, intimate performances, showcases or listening experiences. We see an opportunity to support artists and create new moments for audiences while staying true to our roots as a music-led brand."

While I didn't get to experience it, the newly-revamped Zouk also has a premium sofa experience with plush seating located behind the DJ booth, allowing guests a front-row view of the party.

But beyond these few new features, the club's other spaces, including Phuture with its mini dancefloor and bar, felt surprisingly familiar — unlike the complete overhaul I was expecting.

Granted, it's been about eight years since my last visit.

Earlier in March, Zouk Group opened the doors of Capital after a two-month refresh.

The reopening sparked discussion online, with a Reddit user sharing that the club "looks and feels the same like before".

Other netizens agreed, with one saying: "Yeap similar, but I think it's great that it looks the same. I was so concerned when it was teasing in January that it was closing down. I am not too sure if there are other clubs in Singapore like it, it's one of a kind to me."

Another pointed out that it was "a waste of money".

Several commenters also observed that the nightlife scene seems to be fading in Singapore.

"They are just trying to remain relevant when Clarke Quay is basically a dead spot now. Only renewed their lease with CapitaLand for a few more years so it doesn't make sense for them to do major renovations. Rental is already super high," a netizen wrote.

According to Andrew, every transformation Zouk has gone through over the years has "reflected the needs of its time", and what makes the latest revamp different is that it "goes beyond the physical space".

"It is not simply a renovation or refresh. It is a rethinking of how people gather today and how a brand like Zouk can continue to stay relevant in a changing city," he told us.

In a January announcement, Zouk said it had enjoyed a 28 per cent increase in total footfall from 2024 to 2025, and that it anticipates a 20 per cent increase in foot traffic following this recent revamp.

Still about the people

Speaking on what they aim to achieve from the refresh, Andrew told AsiaOne: "The goal is to ensure Zouk remains relevant for the next generation while continuing to serve the communities that have supported us for the last 35 years."

"We want to create more ways for people to engage with the brand. That includes nightlife, live entertainment, private events, brand experiences, food and beverage concepts and community-focused programming," he added.

"At its core, Zouk has always been about bringing people together through shared experiences. The format may evolve, but that purpose remains the same."

Proof of that is its newest concept, Rally Clubhouse, set to launch later this month. It is a social space targeted at the younger generation where creative programming and community-led experiences will be held.

Over the past years, Zouk had also continued to grow its F&B offerings, with names like burger chain Five Guys, bistro The Plump Frenchman and sandwich shop Korio in its portfolio.

Alongside its usual nightlife programming and aforementioned live performances, Zouk is also exploring a broader mix of experiences across the group.

These include comedy nights, magic shows, workshops, panel discussions, open decks and community gatherings, reveals Christine Tan, Head of Brand Marketing for Zouk Group.

"Some ideas will be recurring, some will be one-offs, and some will be entirely new formats we're testing for the first time. What's important is not the category itself. It's whether the experience brings people together in a meaningful way," she said.

"We've always believed music has the ability to connect people. We're now exploring how other forms of entertainment, creativity and culture can do the same. The format is almost endless. That's what makes this next chapter exciting."

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carol.ong@asiaone.com