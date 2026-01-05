New year, new me: All Zouk Singapore clubs to undergo multimillion-dollar renovation

Listen up party people! Your favourite clubs will be closed for a few months as Zouk Singapore gears up for a multimillion-dollar transformation this year.

The homegrown entertainment and lifestyle brand announced on Monday (Jan 5) that Zouk Mainroom, Phuture, Capital and RedTail will undergo renovations in phases — starting with Capital on Jan 17.

Zouk Mainroom and Phuture will close sometime in end-March and all renovations are set to be completed by June, ahead of the brand's 35th anniversary.

As part of the revamp, Redtail by Zouk — which currently operates as a restaurant and bar — will evolve to incorporate daytime events and programmes.

The transformation of Zouk Mainroom, on the other hand, will include a fully modular layout with movable acoustic walls.

This will allow spaces in the venue to be expanded or sectioned off for various event formats, such as intimate performances or large-scale launches.

Each space will also be enhanced with new technology such as next-generation sound systems engineered for both DJ sets and live performances, and 12-metre-wide high-resolution LED walls for powerful visual storytelling.

Additionally, Zouk Mainroom and Phuture will each feature a redesigned main entrance with streamlined flow as well as plush seating behind the DJ booth, delivering front-row access.

The renovations will increase Zouk's capacity to 3,500 people across all clubs.

CEO of Zouk Group Andrew Li said that the brand remains committed to leading, evolving and enhancing entertainment and lifestyle experiences in Singapore as it approaches its 35th anniversary.

Zouk added that it has enjoyed a 28 per cent year-on-year growth in total footfall in Singapore and anticipates a 20 per cent increase in foot traffic following the renovation.

Just last year, the entertainment and lifestyle brand was also granted a five-year lease extension for CQ @ Clarke Quay, which will end in 2031.

Centre manager for CQ @ Clarke Quay Nicholas Lee stated that Zouk and CQ are institutions in Singapore and are synonymous with having a good time.

"We look forward to Zouk’s reinvention of their 'hometown' club, which will bring fresh energy and expanded experiences that directly support our mission of shaping CQ as a dynamic lifestyle destination," he said.

