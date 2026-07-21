Borneo's new airline to start direct flights to Singapore from Kuching

Borneo's new airline, AirBorneo Airways, will start daily direct flights to Singapore from Wednesday (July 22), it said in a statement on Monday.

The airline started operations from Kuching International Airport on Jan 2 this year.

It will be flying between Kuching International Airport and Singapore's Changi Airport Terminal 4, and aims to strengthen Sarawak's connectivity to Singapore — one of the region's key aviation and business hubs.

AirBorneo said that the inaugural flight on July 22 coincides with Hari Sarawak, the day the Malaysian state commemorates its self-government.

Tickets have been available since July 13 on the official AirBorneo website and AirBorneo mobile app.

One-way economy class fares begin from RM399 (S$126) and one-way business class tickets start from RM871, inclusive of airport taxes and fuel surcharges.

"The launch of our Kuching-Singapore service marks a significant step forward in AirBorneo's growth journey, as we extend Sarawak's air connectivity beyond Malaysia's shores for the first time," AirBorneo chief executive officer Megat Ardian Aminuddin said.

"Singapore is a vital regional and international hub, and this new route will create meaningful opportunities for trade, tourism and investment between Sarawak and the wider region."

He further emphasised that AirBorneo remains committed to connecting people, businesses and opportunities through "safe and reliable air travel".

AirBorneo is a state-owned regional airline with primary operations based out of Kota Kinabalu and Miri.

It has two Boeing 737-800, eight ATR 72-500 and six DHC-6-400 Twin Otter aircraft and flies to 21 destinations across Malaysia and Singapore.

AirBorneo is expected to expand its network to Jakarta in the near future.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com