1 killed, 5 injured in motorcycle collision on Second Link

A Malaysian man has died in an accident involving six motorcycles on the Second Link on Tuesday (Oct 7).

According to The Star, Malaysian police said that the accident occurred at around 7.10am, and the deceased was a 53-year-old man.

Five others were reportedly injured in the collision.

"The victim, who was riding a motorcycle, was travelling on the left lane when he grazed two other motorcycles, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and crash," said police.

"Three other motorcycles coming from behind crashed into the fallen bikes."

In a video shared on Facebook, a man can be seen lying on the side of the road, while a group of riders have stopped to provide assistance.

It was reported that the deceased had been working in Singapore as a tower crane technician.

Malaysian police added that the man suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured were taken to Hospital Sultanah Aminah in Johor Bahru.

The case is being investigated under the Road Transport Act for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving, reported The Star.

