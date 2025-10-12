1 Malaysian killed, 5 Singaporeans hurt in accident involving express bus from Singapore to Ipoh

A 59-year-old Malaysian man working in Singapore died following an accident involving an express bus early Saturday (Oct 11) morning.

The bus had been travelling from Boon Lay in Singapore to Ipoh in Perak, Malaysia, when the accident occurred, reported The Star.

According to Kajang district's Assistant Commissioner of Police, Naazron Abdul Yusof, police received a report about the incident at about 3.15am.

A total of 29 people, including the driver, were on board the bus. Twenty-eight others, including five Singaporeans, were reportedly injured in the accident.

Naazron told The Star that the 60-year-old driver of the bus was believed to have lost control of the vehicle, veering into a ditch before ramming into a pole at the 293km mark of the North-South Expressway towards Kuala Lumpur.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar had earlier revealed that the victim, Chew Sin Heng, was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene.

Three people were able to exit the bus before fire and rescue personnel arrived.

Naazron also stated that Chew, who worked in the construction sector in Singapore, was seated at the front seat of the vehicle and had suffered severe head injuries.

"The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving causing death, which carries a penalty of five to 10 years' imprisonment, a fine not exceeding RM50,000 and disqualification from holding a driving licence for at least five years if convicted," said Naazron.

He urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the police.

