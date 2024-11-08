1 serving of Economy Class, please: Malaysian chicken rice stall amuses with flight-themed menu

This may be the only time some of us can ever experience a business or first class 'flight' and at such low prices.

A hawker stall in Kuching, Malaysia, has recently gone viral because of its quirky flight theme.

News of the stall's opening was shared on Facebook page 126 Laksa on Nov 2.

The business's name, No-Show Chicken Rice, also reads as Fang Fei Ji in Chinese, making it a play on words "chicken" and "plane", which share the same pronunciation in Chinese.

Its cheeky name isn't the only creative aspect of the stall — the names of the dishes shown on the menu board at No-Show Chicken Rice are also flight-themed.

Those who want a basic plate of chicken rice can get the cheapest dish on the menu, Economy Class, for RM7 (S$2.10). This comes with a mound of rice, sliced chicken breast and achar (pickles).

Customers who want a thigh chicken meat can opt for its Business Class dish for RM8.

Premium Economy (RM 8) is a fried chicken option that also comes with rice and achar.

If you're feeling rich, get First Class (RM18).

However, note that this dish is a mystery item and is only represented on the menu by an empty plate filled with photoshopped question marks. So purchase at your own risk.

For those dining in groups, there is the Flight + Hotel (RM40) option for groups of five people. The platter comes with various chicken cuts like breast, wings and thigh.

There's also another option called Curry Delay (RM10) for those who have a hankering for something else.

The menu also has a section called 'add on for your trip', where diners can choose to top up money for other items that also have hilarious flight-themed names.

For instance, extra rice (RM2) is named Seat while a plate of achar (RM2) is called Travel Protection.

The option to have your food to go (RM1) is aptly called Baggage Allowance.

To fit the theme, some of the staff at No-Show Chicken Rice are also seen dressed in cabin crew uniforms.

AsiaOne has reached out to No-Show Chicken Rice for more details.

In the comments, netizens praised the stall for its creative wordplay.

One also called the layers of puns "impressive".

Another also played along with the theme and asked if he could claim travel insurance if his food order took more than an hour.

