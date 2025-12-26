10-year-old boy in Malaysia killed after motorcycle collides with lorry

A 10-year-old boy was killed after the motorcycle he was riding on with his uncle crashed into a lorry in Kelantan on Thursday (Dec 25).

The accident occurred on Jalan Kampung Chenis in Pahi, Kuala Krai at 10.55am.

Kuala Krai deputy district police chief Mohd Maizan Mustaffa said the lorry was travelling from the Kota Bharu–Gua Musang main road towards Kampung Chenis to deliver soil.

Meanwhile, the victim and his 35-year-old uncle were heading to his grandfather's house in Bukit Pelampong.

"At the accident site, the motorcycle collided with the ride side of the lorry coming from the opposite direction. The victim, who was the pillion rider, sustained head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while his uncle suffered minor injuries," Deputy Superintendent Maizan told news agency Bernama.

The boy's body was taken to the Sultan Ismail Petra Hospital in Kuala Krai for a post-mortem.

Police investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:727204]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com