14-year-old boy in Malaysia wins BMW in lucky draw

It's good to start learning to save from young - and it may be safe to say this teen won't be kicking the habit any time soon.

A 14-year-old boy has won a new BMW 5 Series last Friday (Feb 6) as part of Malaysia's Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) Premium Savings Certificate (SSP) lucky draw, according to multiple media reports.

The BSN's SSP is a lucky draw open to all new and existing BSN customers with permanent residence in Malaysia aged 12 and above, where customers just need to start with RM10 ($3.23) and save to RM3,000, maintaining that minimum for 60 days for a chance to win.

Prizes range from RM1,000,000 in cash to a brand-new Porsche Macan depending on the amount of money saved, according to their website.

The BMW 520i M Sport prize is worth approximately RM364,800.

For the 14-year-old Thaqif Dzakwan, he managed to win the lucky draw with a little help from his father, Che Mazlan Che Jaafar.

The teen shared with Malaysia media outlet Says that his father had taught him the importance of saving, even when he might have more money.

"When I have money, I will give it to my dad, and [hopefully], he will put it in the bank, and not in his pocket," Thaqih joked.

Mazlan, 49, also shared that the saving habit had begun in 2024 when he started saving for his son's education.

The lucky draw win came as a surprise for the family, he told Utusan Malaysia, adding that they had only intended to teach Thaqih the virtues of saving.

"We are happy for our children. Our main focus was to instil disciplined saving habits," he explained.

"Thaqih started saving since 2024 and this consistency is what automatically qualified him to participate in the draw for that category."

Mazlan also said that the new BMW will be used as a family car, The New Straits Times reported.

[[nid:729254]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com