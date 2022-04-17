16-year-old girl slashes driver's throat in a bid to escape $128 fare for Johor-Kuala Lumpur trip

A 16-year-old girl in Malaysia has been arrested after allegedly slashing the throat of an e-hailing driver over a RM400 (S$128) fare for a journey from Johor to Kuala Lumpur.

Through the Mycar app, the 63-year-old driver had picked up the teenager from Tangkak, Johor, last Wednesday (April 13), and drove her to Kovil Hilir in Kuala Lumpur – a travel distance of around 160km.

According to the Malay Mail, the teen had agreed to the RM400 fare.

However, upon reaching her destination around 2am, she told the driver she did not have the money.

The driver then decided to take her to the police station.

“Out of fear, the suspect then slashed the (driver’s) throat with a penknife and ran away, leaving (the knife) in the car,” said Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai.

The man was able to drive to the police station, where he was then taken to hospital in an ambulance.

The police said they arrested the teen in front of a Maybank branch in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (April 16) at around 4.55pm.

“The suspect does not have a criminal record,” ACP Beh said.