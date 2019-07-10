1MDB scandal: Malaysia wants Najib's brother to repay funds

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

Malaysia has asked the brother of former premier Najib Razak and former cabinet ministers to return funds believed to have come from 1MDB or risk being prosecuted.

Malaysia has taken similar action against 80 individuals and entities for allegedly receiving money from the state fund, the country's anti-corruption chief said on Monday.

Malaysian and US investigators say about US$4.5 billion (S$6.2 billion) was misappropriated from 1MDB, set up in 2009 by Najib.

Najib, who lost a general election last year, is now facing dozens of corruption and money laundering charges over allegations that he received about US$1 billion in 1MDB funds. He has pleaded not guilty.

Latheefa Koya, the head of Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), told reporters the agency was aiming to recover 420 million ringgit (S$138 million) from individuals and entities who had allegedly received funds laundered through accounts linked to Najib.

"We have issued compound notices against all of these people and entities for the purpose of them to pay up the fine," Latheefa said, adding that they could be fined up to two-and-a-half times the amount received.

The individuals include Najib's brother Nazir Razak, the former chairman of Malaysia's second-largest bank, CIMB, and Shahrir Abdul Samad, former chairman of state palm oil agency Felda.

Funds were also distributed to companies, political parties and organisations linked to Najib's coalition, a list provided by the MACC showed.

A spokeswoman for Nazir did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Shahrir declined to comment.

In 2015, Nazir went on a leave of absence after The Wall Street Journal reported that he received around US$7 million from Najib and disbursed the funds to other politicians before elections in 2013.

An independent review into the money transfer concluded that Nazir did not misuse his position and there was no inappropriate use of the CIMB's resources, following which Nazir resumed his duties as chairman. He resigned last year after three decades at the bank.

Nazir had received about 25.7 million ringgit in cheques, Latheefa said.

She declined to confirm whether these were the same funds that Nazir had allegedly received in 2013.

After winning last year's election, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad's administration has reopened 1MDB probes, charged dozens of high-ranked officials, and filed civil forfeiture actions in a bid to recover money linked to 1MDB.

Since 2016, the US Department of Justice has filed forfeiture lawsuits on about US$1.7 billion in assets allegedly bought with stolen 1MDB funds, including a private jet, luxury real estate and jewellery.

In May, the US began returning to Malaysia some US$200 million recovered from the sale of seized assets.

More about
1MDB malaysia Najib Razak

TRENDING

That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They&#039;re fund-raising for Children&#039;s Day
That viral shot of Lamborghini cars in Punggol? They're fund-raising for Children's Day
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
Cherry-picking: Woman ransacks strawberries in Malaysia supermarket, ignores staff when told to stop
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
This Singaporean female PI opens up about cheating myths and tell-tale signs
Parents steal another kid&#039;s bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Parents steal another kid's bag in front of own daughter at Marina Square
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Death by sex on a work trip: Who is liable?
Whose fault is it? Boy dashes out, gets knocked down by car at Depot Road
Boy, 3, taken to hospital after he got knocked down by car at Depot Road
&#039;Tastes like chestnut&#039;: Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
'Tastes like chestnut': Korean variety show host cuts durian in half and eats husk
TVB actress Celine Ma attacked by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong
TVB actress Celine Ma attacked by pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong
Baby boy&#039;s death could be due to &#039;unintentional suffocation&#039; after mother fell asleep while breastfeeding
Baby likely to have suffocated to death after mother fell asleep while breastfeeding
Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they&#039;ve seen
Wedding planners on the worst wedding behaviour they've seen
Athena Chu&#039;s fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn&#039;t afraid to tell her when she looks fat
Athena Chu's fashion consultant is hubby Paul Wong and he isn't afraid to tell her when she looks fat
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad
After Nicholas Tse reveals love for Faye Wong, son Lucas says actor is absentee dad

LIFESTYLE

10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms &amp; other deals this week
10 Ikea meatballs for $1, 1-year free membership to Safra gyms & other deals this week
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
5 ways Singaporeans can protect themselves from potential retrenchment
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
8 travel hacks to save money on last-minute travel
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer
It was so tough I wanted to jump: Her life changed forever when both mum and dad were diagnosed with cancer

Home Works

9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
9 small kitchen solutions for every kind of layout
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
Buying a resale flat? Here are 8 things to consider when choosing which unit to buy
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
8 cheaper alternatives to expensive interior design features
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own
HDB entryways that will make you rethink your own

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
Day6 changed their concert setlist because Singaporean fans asked
She fractured her spine, but it doesn&#039;t stop her from kicking butt in movies
She fractured her spine, but it doesn't stop her from kicking butt in movies
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Indonesian teen dies while being punished for being late to school
Man wrongly assumes his wife&#039;s face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it&#039;s safe
Man wrongly assumes his wife's face massager is a sex toy and asks netizens if it's safe

SERVICES