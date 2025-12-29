2 dead, 5 injured after 3-vehicle accident on JB expressway

Two men died and five others were injured following an accident involving three vehicles along an expressway in Johor Bahru on Saturday (Dec 27) morning.

Bernama reported that the drivers of a Proton Saga and Proton Wira, aged 19 and 21 respectively, were trapped in the wreckage with serious head injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police told local media that they responded to the accident on the Senai-Desaru Expressway at around 5.35am.

Seri Alam police chief Mohammad Suhaimi Ishak said that the accident happened when the Wira entered the oncoming lane and collided with the Saga.

A Perodua Myvi, driven by a 23-year-old woman, subsequently collided into the Wira and was seriously injured.

Three passengers in the Proton Wira sustained serious injuries, including a 14-year-old who was found unconscious. A passenger in the Myvi was left with minor injuries.

The police said that all the injured victims are receiving treatment in hospital, with the accident under investigation.

[[nid:727356]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com