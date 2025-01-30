2 injured after cars plough into crowd outside KL nightclub, police looking for witnesses

The Malaysian police have launched a probe after two vehicles were caught ramming into a group of people along Old Klang Road in Kuala Lumpur in a video circulating online.

In the video, a white pickup truck can be seen ploughing into a crowd outside a nightclub with a silver car following close behind and knocking at least one pedestrian down.

Following this, both vehicles reportedly made a U-turn, driving against traffic in an attempt to hit the same group.

In a media statement, Brickfields police department assistant police commissioner Mashariman Mahmood confirmed that a 24-year-old male witness lodged a report over the incident which happened on Jan 29, reported The Star.

"The vehicles hit a group of men, resulting in approximately two people being injured, with one victim taken to the hospital by ambulance," he said.

According to New Straits Times, the witness said a Toyota Hilux pickup and Toyota Vios sedan exited a carpark before being recklessly driven outside Top Plus Club.

The case is being investigated as attempted murder under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to 20 years and a fine upon conviction.

The police urged those with more information regarding the incident to come forward.

