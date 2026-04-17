2 injured after car crashes into coffee shop in Malaysia

Two diners were injured after a car lost control and crashed into a coffee shop in Sabah, Malaysia.

The incident reportedly occurred around 5.30pm on Wednesday (April 15), local reports said.

CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media, shows the car crashing into the coffee shop table where two diners are seated with their backs facing the road.

Deputy Superintendent Erwansyah Abdul Basir confirmed that police received a report about a two-vehicle collision seen in the viral footage, reported World of Buzz.

Police said preliminary investigations found that the vehicle driven by a Malaysian woman was reversing out of a parking space when it collided into another car behind her.

Startled by the collision, the driver of the second vehicle is believed to have accidentally stepped on the accelerator, causing the car to crash into the coffee shop.

Two diners —a man and a woman — sustained minor injuries and received outpatient treatment.

Both drivers involved in the incident were not injured.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com

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