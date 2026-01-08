2 killed, 4 injured in high-speed crash in JB involving Nissan GTR

Two men died in Johor Bahru after an accident involving four cars including a high-speed Nissan GTR on Jan 4.

The driver of the Nissan GTR sports car, identified as Tan Wei Hsiung, 29, sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, reported China Press.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Nissan GTR lost control, veered onto the opposite lane and collided with a Kia Picanto, driven by a 58-year-old Malaysian woman, and two Perodua Axia vehicles driven by men aged 30 and 29.

The other victim, Mohd Shahril, a 30-year-old pharmaceutical worker, was driving one of the Perodua Axia cars. He succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Tan leaves behind his Vietnamese wife and one-year-old son. His funeral takes place on Thursday (Jan 8).

Four others sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital, said the police.

Shahril was returning home with his wife and daughter when the accident happened, reported Guangming Daily.

His wife, 30-year-old Masnu Readyu, suffered fractures to her hip and femur while their two-year-old daughter miraculously survived.

"The accident happened only about 300 metres from my house. I never imagined that Shahril’s wish to visit us can never be fulfilled," his father Abdul Aziz said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

@asiaone Seri Alam district police chief ACP Sohaimi Ishak said that preliminary investigations showed that the accident took place due to the Nissan GT-R driver losing control of his car. He said: "As a result of the accident, the Nissan GT-R driver suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. "The 30-year-old Perodua Axia driver suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the Sultan Ismail Hospital while receiving treatment." #malaysianews #malaysia #carcrash #traffic #accident ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

