2 men turn themselves in after viral tweet says they spiked teen's drink and raped her in Kuala Lumpur

Within days of a cry for help on social media, suspects of an alleged crime turned themselves in at a police station.

On Nov 20, police in Kuala Lumpur detained two men for allegedly raping a young woman after spiking her drink at a nightclub.

The incident occurred on Nov 17 when the 19-year-old victim was out with a group of friends at an entertainment outlet. She lodged a police report the following night.

On Nov 18, a tweet showing photos of the suspects as well as a plea for help with the whereabouts of the two men went viral with over 30,500 retweets.

This led to two men in their 30s surrendering themselves at the Putra Heights police station two days later.

"Based on the report, the victim was intoxicated after her drink was spiked with drugs," said Kuala Lumpur deputy Chief Investigation Department chief Asst Comm Kamaruzaman Elias.

The victim and her friend were then taken to a hotel in the city by the two suspects, and "she only realised she was raped after being told so by her friend."

The Star reported that police investigations are still ongoing.

ALSO READ: 'Not acceptable behaviour': Malaysian schoolgirl standing up against teacher who made rape jokes in class, faces rape threats

amierul@asiaone.com