2 Singaporeans among 8 men arrested in KL hotel anti-drug raid after guest dies

Two Singaporeans were among eight men arrested during a anti-drug raid at a luxury hotel in Kuala Lumpur after a 31-year-old Malaysian guest died on Sunday (May 24).

The victim had been brought from the hotel to Kuala Lumpur Hospital's emergency department, where he was pronounced dead.

The raid was conducted by officers from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division of the Brickfields district police.

Brickfields police chief Hoo Chang Hook said officers raided the hotel room at about 4am after receiving information linked to the case, news agency Bernama reported.

Among those arrested were two Malaysians and six foreigners — two Singaporeans, a Hong Konger, a Vietnamese, an Indonesian and a Chinese national.

"Police also seized a packet believed to contain 1.5g of ketamine and three ecstasy pills weighing 0.7g, with an estimated street value of RM225 (S$73)," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Hoo in a statement on Sunday.

A post-mortem was conducted on the victim at around 12pm, said ACP Hoo. The authorities are awaiting laboratory results to determine the exact cause of death.

The case has been classified as sudden death.

All suspects have been remanded for three days to assist in ongoing investigations.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com