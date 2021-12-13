2 Singaporeans taken to hospital after car crash in Johor Bahru

Two Singaporeans were taken to hospital following an accident in Johor Bahru last Sunday (Dec 12) morning.

Their blue BMW crashed into a road divider near the South Johor Bahru District Police Headquarters at 8.20am, Sin Chew Daily reported.

The impact wrecked the vehicle, scattering various car parts on the road.

A 25-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman climbed out of the wreckage before local authorities arrived at the scene.

The man, believed to be the driver, was seen lying on the side of the road.

Both were taken to the hospital.

Malaysian police said they are looking into a case of careless driving.

