2 teens in Malaysia die trying to perform wheelies on their motorbikes

Two 13-year-old boys died after they collided with each other while performing stunts on their motorcycles.

The accident occurred at 11.20pm on Wednesday (Aug 14) in Sungai Buloh, Selangor.

Police investigations revealed that the teens were involved in a head-on collision with each other while performing wheelies, a stunt where riders balance their motorcycle on its rear wheel, reported Sin Chew Daily.

The two boys, who lived in a nearby village and are reportedly friends, died at the scene, district police chief superintendent Hafiz Muhammad Nor told local media.

Hafiz said that the area of Sungai Buloh has seen a drastic increase in fatal accidents since January due to illegal racing and speeding.

A total of eleven people have been killed in seven accidents involving motorcyclists there, as compared to three fatalities due to three accidents in 2023, he added.

Hafiz advised parents to remain vigilant and supervise their children, especially at night, to stop them from participating in illegal racing activities.

"[These activities] threaten not only their lives, but also those of other motorists," he said.

Parents and guardians of underaged children who are caught driving without a licence can be charged for offences involving abuse, neglect and abandonment or exposure of children to danger under the Child Act 2001, reported the New Straits Times.

The police chief also called on the public to report illegal racing activities and assist the police in cracking down on such bad activities that endanger social security.

