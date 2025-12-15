2 workers dead, 3 injured after coal-handling crane collapses at Johor power plant

An accident at a power plant in Johor Bahru on Saturday (Dec 13) has killed two workers and injured three.

The five workers were carrying out maintenance work at the Tanjung Bin Power Plant near Kukup at about 1pm, when a crane used for unloading coal collapsed.

Pontian Baru Fire and Rescue Station chief Mahadir Mamat told Malaysian news outlets that two bodies were retrieved from beneath the rubble two hours later.

They are identified as Muhammad Alfarid Ahmad, 19, and Muhammad Amaluddin Hisamudin, 22.

Three injured workers, who were also trapped, are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

The collapse also caused a minor fire, which was contained and extinguished by the emergency response team.

The Malaysian authorities on Sunday ordered the closure of the power plant while investigation work is carried out.

Johor Occupational Safety and Health Department, which issued the stop-work order, said in a statement shared on Facebook that legal action will be taken against those responsible for the accident.

Opened in 2016, the Tanjung Bin Power Plant, which sits on 650,000 sqm of land, is one of the largest coal-fired power generation facilities in Malaysia.

The Star reported that Malaysia’s deputy prime minister and energy minister Fadillah Yusof expressed his condolences to the families of the workers who were killed.

He added that a thorough and transparent investigation is needed to avert a similar tragedy.

