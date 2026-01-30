2-year-old boy dies in Malaysia after being left in car for 9 hours while mother went to work

A two-year-old boy died in Seremban, Malaysia after his mother forgot that she had left him inside her car before heading to work on Tuesday (Jan 27).

Seremban police chief Azahar Abdul Rahim said that the police received a call at around 6.15pm about a toddler being found unconscious in a car.

Preliminary investigations found that the 35-year-old mother forgot to send her child to the babysitter at around 8am and left him in her vehicle before she went to work at a nearby bank.

"She only realised her son was still in the car when she finished work at 5pm," he said in a statement, reported The Star.

The child, who is believed to have died of heat exhaustion, was pronounced dead by doctors from Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital who were dispatched to the scene, the Malaysian publication reported.

His body was taken to Rembau Hospital for an autopsy, which revealed no physical injuries or damage to internal organs, according to local news reports.

The mother was detained on Tuesday (Jan 27) to assist in investigations and released on police bail the next morning, reported Bernama.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad told the news agency that the cause of the death is still undetermined and that further investigations are ongoing under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act, which relates to the abuse, neglect, abandonment or exposure of a child to danger by a parent or guardian.

He also urged parents to be vigilant and ensure the whereabouts of their children at all times, particularly when in or around vehicles.

@jackthiru9191 Berlaku Kejadian depan mata saya, ibu tinggalkan anak dalam kereta, anak meninggal dunia , sakit hati bila Tengok mcm ini jadi depan mata saya 💔😭 semoga dipermudahkan urusan ibubapa ♬ original sound - 🇲🇾 𝑱𝒂𝒄𝒌 𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒓𝒖 🇩🇪

