2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision

A pair of drivers' unlawful road race ended horribly after it resulted in a collision with a passing vehicle, causing a two-year-old child to be flung onto the highway on Monday (Feb 10).
The incident occurred along the southbound North-South Expressway in Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia.
A one-minute-long recording of the incident was uploaded onto Facebook on Tuesday (Feb 11) by the dashcam owner, who turned out to be the victim's uncle.
The harrowing clip showed two vehicles — a blue Honda Jazz and a white Perodua Myvi — speeding along a highway, with the latter vehicle dangerously weaving between the other cars on the road.
In a shocking turn of events, the white car attempted to overtake a car, hitting it in the process before speeding away.
The blue sedan, which had been behind the two, quickly pulled away into the next lane, revealing a young child lying on the road.
Fortunately, the dashcam vehicle managed to stop in time, avoiding the child. Thanks to the fast reaction of a passing container vehicle, the child was quickly rescued and retrieved from the road.
Though the dashcam footage is dated 2018, the owner clarified that he did not set a date on the device, hence the incorrect timestamp. The police confirmed that the incident took place on Monday afternoon.
According to Astro Awani, investigations revealed that the victim's father had been driving on the right-most lane when a white Myvi crashed into them.
The victim's father lost control of the car and subsequently hit the highway divider before crashing and hitting the Myvi, the impact of which caused the boy to be flung out onto the road. The boy suffered minor injuries on his legs, arms and legs and is currently being treated at the hospital. The 20-year-old driver of the white Perodua Myvi was arrested on Tuesday (Feb 11), while the 23-year-old driver of the blue Honda Jazz surrendered himself to the police, reported The Star. Investigations are still underway for reckless and dangerous driving.
