2-year-old girl in Malaysia killed after running into dad's reversing car

A two-year-old girl in Malaysia died after she was accidentally run over by her father's car when he was reversing outside their home in Taman Kesang Baru, Parit Bunga, Johor.

The incident took place at 8.15am on Dec 19, reported Malaysia's Berita Harian.

The accident caused the two-year-old to suffer serious head injuries. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 7:30 pm at Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital, Muar.

Tangkak Deputy District Police Chief Deputy Superintendent Jamellulkamal Abdul Halim said that initial investigations revealed the father was reversing his car when the incident occurred, reported Malaysia news outlet Bernama.

The child had reportedly ran out of the house and into the car's path as it reversed, unknown to the father.

Deputy Superintendent Jamellulkamal added that investigations are ongoing, and the case is being probed under Section 41(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

This is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment, a fine of up to RM20,000 (S$6,300) or both.

