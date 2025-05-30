2-year prison sentence for ex-Goldman banker Leissner in 1MDB case 'too short', Malaysia minister says

KUALA LUMPUR — The two-year prison sentence for a former Goldman Sachs banker in the multi-billion dollar scandal involving Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund 1MDB was too lenient, a Malaysian minister said on Friday (May 30).

Malaysia's Commodities Minister Johari Abdul Ghani, speaking in his capacity as the chairman of the 1MDB asset recovery taskforce, said ex-Goldman banker Tim Leissner should be given a maximum jail sentence "considering he is one of the masterminds facilitating the 1MDB scandal".

Leissner, a former Southeast Asia chairman for Goldman, was sentenced to two years in prison by a judge in a New York court on Thursday for his role in the 1MDB scandal.

[[nid:718564]]