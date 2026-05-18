Malaysia city council cracks down on rats, exterminates 275 rodents in single day

A total of 275 rats were exterminated in a single day during a pest control operation conducted in Puchong, Malaysia.

The operation, carried out by the Subang Jaya City Council at the Bandar Puteri 1 commercial area on May 9, was launched following complaints from residents and business owners over severe rat infestation, reported Sin Chew Daily.

Images shared on Facebook on Wednesday (May 13) showed health officers and community volunteers posing with rows of dead rodents neatly lined up on the pavement after the operation.

While some netizens joked that even the rats were drawn to Bandar Puteri Puchong's well-known food scene, others raised concerns over hygiene standards in the area.

"Even the rats know Bandar Puteri is famous for its eateries. Remember Ratatouille," one user quipped, referring to the animated film with a rat-chef protagonist.

Others stressed that long-term prevention requires better hygiene practices.

"It also takes restaurant operators to keep their backlanes and drains clean," one commenter said.

"Rats can be a source of many diseases. Eradication is only a short-term solution. We must prioritise cleanliness and proper garbage disposal," another added.

Speaking to Sin Chew Daily, Subang Jaya City Councillor Lee Jen Uyin confirmed that the anti-pest operation had been carried out following complaints from business operators.

"The city council had been receiving complaints from business operators and local residents about a severe rat infestation in the commercial square, which prompted our immediate action," said Lee.

She added that convenience store operators were advised to carry out regular pest control measures to prevent rats from nesting and breeding within their premises.

Lee also said the council has planned follow-up operations in two commercial zones later this year as part of efforts to significantly reduce the rat population.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com