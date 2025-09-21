3 Malaysian police officers arrested after alleged sexual coercion, extortion of woman in Kuala Lumpur

Three police officers in Malaysia have been arrested after they allegedly extorted a woman in Kuala Lumpur for sex and money, The New Straits Times reported on Friday (Sept 19).

City deputy police chief Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad said that the three had been arrested by City Criminal Investigation Department Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division on Thursday.

He explained that they have opened investigations for assault and use of criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty, as well as for extortion, The New Straits Times reported.

"We have obtained a four-day remand order against the three policemen to facilitate further investigations," the deputy police chief said.

The trio had reportedly stopped the woman and her partner around 1am on Sept 17 near a food stall in Sentul, Kuala Lumpur.

They then demanded the identification cards of both the 18-year-old woman and her partner, seizing their phones without consent and looking at private photographs in the devices.

One of the three then allegedly took her aside, threatening her with the photographs, claiming that they were a "serious offence" that could result in a RM10,000 ($3,053.96) fine or two years' jail, Harian Metro reported.

This "offence" would allegedly ruin her life and end her education, the officer claimed.

That officer reportedly declined to let the woman contact anyone else and offered her two choices - either she pay up, or engage in sexual acts with him.

He allegedly further demanded the woman spend the night with him or risk her partner's arrest, also threatening to visit her home if she did not stay silent about this incident.

The officer also purportedly molested her by pinching her left breast, World of Buzz reported.

Following the two-hour ordeal, the policeman allegedly confiscated her identity card, promising to only return it to her if she met up with him in the afternoon.

He would also provide her with money and an iPhone if she had continued sexual relations with him, The New Straits Times reported.

