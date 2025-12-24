3 men rescued after boat capsizes, drifting at sea in Selangor for 2 days

Three Indonesian fishermen were rescued by the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) in Penang after their ship capsized and left them drifting at sea for two days.

The rescue operation was carried out on Tuesday (Dec 23) after the MMEA received a report from the Maritime Rescue Sub Coordinator Centre in Langkawi at about 9pm, said the agency on Wednesday.

The three men were aboard a ship in the waters off Pulau Indah, Selangor, said Penang State Maritime Director, Maritime Captain Muhammad Suffi Mohd Ramli.

The men had set sail on Dec 20 for a fishing trip when the boat capsized due to bad weather, Muhammad Suffi said.

"The men were believed to have drifted at sea for about two days before being spotted and rescued by the (MMEA) tanker," he added.

Checks by the agency found that the three men are from Dumai, Indonesia and are aged between 31 and 41 years old.

The men were brought to the Penang State Maritime Headquarters following the rescue operation, where their statements will be recorded and submitted to the Indonesian Consulate General for documentation.

