'I thought I had seen it all': 3 sons with special needs in Malaysia left without caregiver after mother's death

A 81-year-old mother's death has left her three sons with special needs without a caregiver, prompting a Malaysian MP Howard Lee Chuan How to make an urgent public appeal for help.

In a Facebook post on Friday (June 12), Lee described the family's situation as the most challenging welfare case he has encountered in his 14 years of public service.

"I thought I had seen it all when it comes to heart-wrenching and unfortunate circumstances — until a few weeks ago," he wrote.

"For the first time in my three terms in public office, I could not find a workable solution for a whole family facing impending doom."

The case involves three middle-aged brothers in Ipoh who are unable to care for themselves after their mother's death.

One has schizophrenia, while the other suffers from an undisclosed psychiatric condition. The third brother has severe learning difficulties, the MP said in his post.

According to Lee, the brothers were relying entirely on their elderly mother, their sole caregiver.

The family's plight came to light after members of the public informed the MP's office that the elderly woman had been hospitalised.

Lee said officials had been trying to find care arrangements for her sons since.

He added that visits by his office, the Welfare Department and Health Ministry officials found the brothers living in conditions that were "absolutely untenable" following their mother's hospitalisation.

According to Lee, existing welfare and healthcare systems are struggling to accommodate the brothers due to the differing nature of their disabilities.

He said a hospital has agreed to assist with psychiatric assessment and treatment for the two brothers "whose conditions are more severe, and who are less mobile, need psychiatric assessment and treatment".

Concerns have also been raised about whether the brothers should be separated and who would coordinate their care, and how long-treatment and housing would be funded.

For now, efforts are focused on securing immediate care for them.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com