4-year-old M'sian girl breaks leg after falling from ferris wheel

One family's outing to a funfair turned into a not-so-fun affair when it ended in a trip to the hospital.

The parents of four-year-old Zhou Le Ying are preparing to take legal action against a funfair operator after their daughter fell out of a ferris wheel capsule's open door and broke her leg, reported Malaysian media.

Zhou visited the funfair in Hutan Melintang, Perak on Sunday (Sept 22) with her parents and eight-year-old brother.

Her mother, Chen Qiu Mei, told Sin Chew Daily that Zhou had just entered one of the capsules on the ferris wheel when it suddenly started ascending before staff members could close the door.

Chen, who was supposed to go on the ride with Zhou, did not manage to get on before the wheel started moving.