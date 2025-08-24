4.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Johor

A weak earthquake measuring 4.1-magnitude struck Johor on Sunday morning (Aug 24).

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, the quake happened at about 6.13am, 5km west of Segamat in Johor.

The weather agency added that the mild quake occurred at a depth of 10km, and that there is no tsunami threat.

Tremors were also felt in the states of Negeri Sembilan, Melaka and Southern Pahang.

Johor’s chief minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said in a Facebook post that no injuries or property damages have been reported.

This is not the first time Malaysia has experienced an earthquake with the epicentre originating from its landmass.

According to an August 2025 report in The Star, Johor had experienced two such earthquakes, both in early 1922.

The first, which occurred on Jan 31, was at a magnitude of 5.4 and the second on Feb 7 registered at 5.0.

