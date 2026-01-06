5 motorcyclists injured in Causeway crash

Five motorcyclists were injured in a pile-up at the Causeway heading towards Singapore on Monday (Jan 5) morning.

Photos and videos circulating on Facebook show multiple motorcycles toppled over each other in the motorcycle lane on the Causeway toward Woodlands Checkpoint.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat told Malaysian media that the pile-up occurred at 9.20am when a rider stopped and made a U-turn to retrieve his belongings that had fallen onto the road.

In his statement, he also said that four motorcyclists approaching from behind could not avoid him and collided with his motorcycle.

All five men, aged between 29 and 50, were thrown onto the road as a result of the collision.

They suffered minor injuries and were taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment, said Raub.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving.

[[nid:727609]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com