5 proposals received for ailing Malaysia Airlines, says PM Mahathir

The Malaysian government has been seeking a strategic partner for the financially struggling Malaysia Airlines.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Reuters

LANGKAWI, Malaysia - Malaysia has received five proposals for its debt-laden national carrier Malaysia Airlines, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamed said at a group media briefing on Monday (Jan 20).

"There are about five proposals but of course some of them are just no go," Tun Dr Mahathir said without giving more details.

"We need to listen to everybody to find out what is the best solution."

The Malaysian government has been seeking a strategic partner for the financially struggling airline, which is still recovering from two tragedies in 2014, when flight MH370 disappeared in what remains a mystery and flight MH17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine.

Taken private by sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional in 2014, the national carrier has been struggling to post a profit.

